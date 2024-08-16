Daryl Carter's Tips: Chance Classic to finally come good at HQ

Two Friday selections

Adrestia looks a very smart filly

Classic can finally come good at Newmarket

This is a typically strong renewal; any amount could take a step forward. Adrestia - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is drawn well in stall 12, and the Simon and Ed Crisford filly has improved with each run since finding Royal Ascot all too hot on just her second start. However, the fact that she was thrown into that company by the Crisford's on just her second outing, despite facing defeat on debut, suggests she is held in high regard by a team keeping an array of sprinting talent.

Adrestia is one of four from the yard entered in the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes, including the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes winner, Arabian Dusk, who ties in with one or two of these through collateral form lines, suggesting she must give all the correct signs at home.

The two-year-old offered plenty of promise on her debut at Windsor over six furlongs when finding the useful subsequent Listed winner Celandine too good but has relished the drop back to five furlongs at Yarmouth and Sandown the last twice, and she arrives firmly on an upward curve.

She effortlessly cruised through her Maiden victory at heavy odds-on.

Then, she improved to win despite overcoming early and late interference at Sandown and won going away under hand and heels riding. The form of that race is only okay. The runner-up was under a penalty, scoring at Carlisle in May, beating today's rival River Seine, and lines up again here. Still, only daylight was second to the selection on that occasion, and she left a deep visual impression.

Another step forward is required to win this today, but she holds significant potential, and her time figure supports her latest performance.

There are one or two of interest here. You can't ignore the French challenge. Andre Fabre sent Lady Of Andros, and his record of 2-6 at this venue means she must be respected. However, she lacked a gear when a very creditable fifth in the Prix de la Vallee d'Auge, and that form is up there with the best on offer. However, she may be best once up to seven furlongs and further in the future.

It would be disappointing if Classic were not seen to be effective under these conditions, so he is taken to reverse form with Darkness and Dutch Decoy from their meeting 14 days ago in the Goodwood Golden Mile.

My main concern is that Pat Dobbs will use him poorly and give him an exaggerated hold-up ride. However, I am hopeful that he has seen sense from his recent visits to this venue and will opt for a prominent racing position just like he did on this horse to win here as a two-year-old (made all).

If Classic could talk, he would be telling more of a sob story than me, following some terrible bad luck in his short career. Rewind the clock to this time last year, and he was continuously denied a clear passage at Newbury in a handicap won by Spangled Mac. At Sandown in June, he was unfortunate not to get up in a strong race in which he smoothly moved past today's rival, Great Blasket.

His latest cry-me-a-river story came behind two of today's rivals in the Golden Mile at Goodwood, denied a run at a crucial time on two occasions.

In the hope that connections play this with a straight bat and opt to push forward, he is handicapped to strike.

He hasn't often had his preferred quick ground (once this season), and today's drying conditions will be right up his street. Furthermore, there is a case to argue that he comes good around this time of year, performing well in July through August.

Cases can be made for all of these, but the selection has more to offer.