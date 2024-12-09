Horse Racing Tips: Back Condor to fly with Tasever in Monday 87/1 Newcastle double

Drifter in the betting still appeals at 10s with four places

Tasever overlooked despite being in form

Alan Dudman is going each-way with two tips at Newcastle at 87/1 88.00

Newcastle gives us each-way options for the Monday evening card and hopefully we can get one in at a price today as yesterday's selections over the jumps both ran like drains.

Ziggy's Condor is one of two for Richard Fahey for this 0-90 over 6f and one of two also for the Middleham Park owners and it was a lively market this morning on the Sportsbook with many of the contenders drifting away from the top three in the market, and some doubled in price.

Ziggy's Condor is out from 15/28.50 to 10/111.00 and with the extra places on the Sportsbook at four he's worth an each-way punt.

The 3yo had ability as a juvenile in 2023 with a handful of starts and was second in a valuable sales race at York that summer. York was the venue again back in May this year when finishing second in a 0-95 off 83, but he didn't progress from that on the turf, although admittedly in some fairly deep races.

So it was good to see him run well at Southwell on his return from a break last time - a race where he had to move in from wide early on to get some cover and was holding a chance near side. The winner was furthest away from the stands' with burst up the inside so whether there was an advantage as they were fanned across the track I am open to debate.

He's been lowered 1lb down to 82 from that run and considering he's so lightly-raced on the All-Weather and unexposed at 6f (with the majority of his racing spent around 7f), he looks off an interesting mark compared to his York run.

His sire Havana Grey is 10% win and 34% placed at Newcastle and there could be a few opportunities to exploit on the All-Weather.

Recommended Bet Back Ziggy's Condor EW SBK 10/1

Again we go down the drifter line for the 18:00 and it's surprising to see Tasever so weak in the betting and at 7/18.00 he's stepping into each-way territory with the four places.

Pat Morris' 4yo has rattled off a second and two wins at Newcastle from his last three starts and absolutely slammed Pop Favourite by 4L last time (Pop Favourite runs in the following 18:30).

Tasever has failed to win a race on the turf from 19 starts but he's two from six on the All-Weather thanks to racing from a seriously low mark, and while up to 62 today, the manner of his victory last time was too good to ignore.

He ran the fastest sectionals from 3f to home and the pace was a good one and consistent - and that suited Tasever who sat handy and found a surge at the 2f market to go home.

Last year he was rated in the 70s, so he's still well treated and can continue his mini-revival.

Recommended Bet Back Tasever EW SBK 7/1