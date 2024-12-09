Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 A solid set up for the old boy to roh home at Newcastle

Down in grade

Rohaan looks to have the right set up to score

There's little I wanted to lay out any cash today in the National Hunt scene. I am kicking myself after the weekend racing as it should have been far more profitable, for all the weather on Saturday didn't help! Still, no excuses, and we kick on.

The only horse I didn't want to let pass by without a couple of quid win-only on a quiet day was Rohaan. He may not be the force of old, but in the hope that a 66-day break has freshened him up, he is chanced to bounce back to winning ways now dipped into a class 3 contest.

The six-year-old still showed glimmers of his ability last season, and today, he drops into a Class 3 0-90 contest, tackling his lowest class of race since 2021. He will surely get a good pace to aim at in this field of 14. A straight six furlongs suits him well, and he is drawn favourably in stall eight. Add in that Jordan Williams claims five pounds, and he is effectively running in a race from a rating in the 80s. In the hope that Williams has done his homework and can bide his time for the favoured stands rail, he should be coming home strong at the finish.

He can boast four all-weather victories in his career, including over course and distance, and he ran exceptionally well when continuously denied a clear passage over five furlongs at this track on his only other visit. Those two efforts mean he may like this track, and the stiff finish is favourable.

If he can get the luck of the splits today, he must go close, considering he has run RPRs in excess of 99 on four of his last six starts. He is impossible for me to ignore, with his last start on the AW over this trip, a narrow fifth at Lingfield from a rating of 105 in Class 2 company. He is a straight-track specialist, and everything looks in place for a fair run.

One bookmaker opened him up at 14/115.00, which is surely a phantom price. However, he is averaging around 11/26.50, but given his racing style no doubt some layers will want to be against him for the first furlong so use BSP and hope for a bigger price. If you are taking the Sportsbook price take no shorter than his current 5/16.00.