Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 A solid set up for the old boy to roh home at Newcastle

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter heads to Newcastle for his only bet of the day.

Daryl Carter has one selection for followers on Monday and looks to an old favourite to bounce back dropped in grade at Newcastle...

  • Down in grade

  • Returned from a break

  • Rohaan looks to have the right set up to score

17:00 Newcastle - Back Rohaan @ BSP 1pt

There's little I wanted to lay out any cash today in the National Hunt scene. I am kicking myself after the weekend racing as it should have been far more profitable, for all the weather on Saturday didn't help! Still, no excuses, and we kick on.

The only horse I didn't want to let pass by without a couple of quid win-only on a quiet day was Rohaan. He may not be the force of old, but in the hope that a 66-day break has freshened him up, he is chanced to bounce back to winning ways now dipped into a class 3 contest.

The six-year-old still showed glimmers of his ability last season, and today, he drops into a Class 3 0-90 contest, tackling his lowest class of race since 2021. He will surely get a good pace to aim at in this field of 14. A straight six furlongs suits him well, and he is drawn favourably in stall eight. Add in that Jordan Williams claims five pounds, and he is effectively running in a race from a rating in the 80s. In the hope that Williams has done his homework and can bide his time for the favoured stands rail, he should be coming home strong at the finish.

He can boast four all-weather victories in his career, including over course and distance, and he ran exceptionally well when continuously denied a clear passage over five furlongs at this track on his only other visit. Those two efforts mean he may like this track, and the stiff finish is favourable.

If he can get the luck of the splits today, he must go close, considering he has run RPRs in excess of 99 on four of his last six starts. He is impossible for me to ignore, with his last start on the AW over this trip, a narrow fifth at Lingfield from a rating of 105 in Class 2 company. He is a straight-track specialist, and everything looks in place for a fair run.

One bookmaker opened him up at 14/115.00, which is surely a phantom price. However, he is averaging around 11/26.50, but given his racing style no doubt some layers will want to be against him for the first furlong so use BSP and hope for a bigger price. If you are taking the Sportsbook price take no shorter than his current 5/16.00.

Recommended Bet

17:00 Newcastle - Back Rohaan

EXCBSP

Now Read: More Horse Racing Tips Here.

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) End Of Year review

2024 P/L = +76.80 ROI 7.05%

BSP P/L = +31.5 ROI 2.89%

2024 P/L Ante-post = +1.33

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies a 20/1 outsider to make his mark at Newmarket

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
ITV Races

Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newmarket up to 7/2

  • James Mackie
Newmarket Racecourse
ITV Races

Friday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan's three best bets include 11/1 shot

  • Mark Milligan

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newmarket up to 7/2

  2. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend

  3. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: A 12/1 Cambridgeshire play plus two 14/1 shots for the weekend

  4. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot

  5. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Ayr Gold Cup Day & Newbury Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

St Leger and ITV Racing Preview

  • Max Liu

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor