Horse Racing Tips: Back Billy to be top of the class in Wednesday Kempton double at 9/1





There is a lot of interest in the Kempton card this evening with Opera Ballo running in the "European Road To The Kentucky Derby" Conditions Stakes at 19:30. Our two bets won't be craving the same adventure and the two divisions of the 1m Handicap at 18:30 and 19:00 is where we are punting this evening.

Partisan Hero has been seen at Wolverhampton recently and in two runs there was plenty to take from both. Last time out he was drawn very wide and kept his distance from the others early on. But he was over-eager in the front-running tactics and didn't totally settle. Cheekpieces have been on for two starts and they remain on tonight.

Previously he took a lead and sat handy in third at Wolves - a race where Commander Of Hero's jockey had done the homework as coming wide at Wolverhampton in the straight is of great benefit these days, while Partisan Hero was stuck on the far rail - and that's not the place to be there at the moment.

Two thirds put him in the frame and the Commander Of Life race was a better one than this evening's as the second Hitched was rated 78.

Kaaranah is a danger as he travels pretty well in his races and remains relatively unexposed on the All-Weather with just three starts.

Recommended Bet Back Partisan Hero in the 18:30 at Kempton SBK 9/4





We're Loughnane heavy for the column today as the first selection is trained by David, and Top Of The Class will be ridden by Billy Loughnane for Mark. It's a dynasty I hear you say.

Top Of The Class has got winning form around Kempton over the 1m and will be suited to a stronger race in terms of a gallop than last time at Wolverhampton where her her hold-up style backfired in a race with a slow pace. The winner, Gaiety Musical, was allowed to dictate and lead, then win.

Top Of The Class fared best of those coming from off the pace and she was second to Gaiety Musical at Kempton on her previous start.

But her two wins at Kempton in the summer (both over CD) saw her at her best. She was ridden in mid-division by Eddie Greatrex in one, but the Saffie Osborne ride in July saw her come from a long way back and storm home up the inside with a well judged ride.

Her final furlong under Osborne that day was at 11.81, nearly a second quicker than the runner-up who clocked 12.55. She's a strong finisher and a return to Kempton will help.

Recommended Bet Back Top Of The Class in the 19:00 at Kempton SBK 9/4

Recommended Bet Back Wednesday's double in one click here SBK 9/1

