Alan Dudman Antepost Tips: Morebattle pick could be seriously well treated for Saturday

Kelso forms the largest chunk of Saturday's televised races with five coming from the Borders track and the two from Newbury include another Veterans' Chase and the feature Greatwood Gold Cup over fences.

We're looking at a fairly dry week for Kelso with rain forecast on Wednesday so I imagine good to soft ground will be the order of the day with a feel of spring just around the corner.

Newbury looks the same with rain on the Wednesday but some sunnier spells later in the week.

Kelso - 13:10: No Bet

The 13:10 bet365 Handicap Chase over 2m1f could well cut up with just entries on Tuesday (a maximum of 16 allowed) with Rare Edition and Real Stone vying for favouritism at 6/42.50 and 7/42.75. Rare Edition could do with the drying conditions and didn't disgrace himself in a Grade 2 last time at Ascot, although he will need to jump better stepping out of novice company against hardened handicappers.

Dan Skelton's Real Stone won on soft over further at Wetherby last time out and the switch to front-running tactics were of great benefit as he found a great rhythm in terms of the jumping, and his aggressive style if replicated will pressure the technique of rare edition.

Real Stone will want cut and Rare Edition will have no issue even on good ground, so I wouldn't be surprised if one drifts and one is backed with the forecast in mind.

The pair are well clear on ratings as the only two above 130, and it's hard to get away from either, ergo it's not really a punting race with the duo so short. Nettywell has had a wretched season but is certainly capable of better, but he'll need testing conditions.

Kelso - 13:45: No Bet

The possible appearance of Grey Dawning for the 13:45 bet365 Premier Chase (Listed Race) over 3m could be the indication that the Gold Cup dreams are kaput.

He's undoubtedly the star attraction on the day and he's had enough time from the exertions on Boxing Day in the King George to no doubt have the short price lovers ready for him this weekend. He's better than a Listed performer and handicapper and with Iroko being Iroko and those future Aintree plans, it's a market and race with too much jeopardy involved playing at such short prices with Iroko also entered at Newbury on Saturday.

Spyglass Hill and Barrons Land have no chance and while El Elefante is in form seeking a hat-trick, his efforts so far in the class of race he's been in are a million miles away from Grey Dawning.

Iroko is a 12/113.00 shot for the Grand National on the Sportsbook, the race I think he has been campaigned for. I think.

We have some healthy numbers for the 14:20 bet365 Handicap Hurdle over 2m5f at Kelso with 19 entries in a maximum field of 16 and this looks one the more attractive punting races of the weekend.

Kamsinas is fairly prominent in the betting at 7/18.00 and I fancied him in a very competitive handicap at Ascot last time won by Altobelli, but he ran no sort of race. He was entered over 3m1f for the Plumpton Stayers' Hurdler on Monday, but with that abandoned, he sticks with the intermediate distance.

Nab Wood looked a handicapper to follow last term as a novice with back-to-back wins at Kelso in January and February - including a handicap success. But the wheels have come off this term with two underwhelming efforts.

I liked his chances on his seasonal reappearance at Kelso in December, but having hit a loose panel from the hurdle, there were excuses. He couldn't get past Ginger Mail at Ayr on his next start and unseated on his latest run.

My loyalty is usually unwavering, but this could be a tough test and while I will be kicking myself if he wins, I am happy to pass him up despite his liking for Kelso.

One of my "go to" yards is Lucinda Russell, and while she's had an inconsistent season, Bold Light is a lightly-raced type for the Kinross team and is interesting back down in trip.

The 8yo ran in the Scottish Stayers Novices' Hurdle last time at Musselburgh and was no match for John McConnell's Intense Approach - a horse with an Albert Bartlett entry and confirmed stamina as he held winning form over 3m going into the race. Bold Light had a double penalty too with a bit to prove, and so it failed to materialise.

Intense Approach fairly bolted up, while Bold Light looked a horse under pressure and feeling the effects of the trip over 3m. It's easy to say he didn't stay as he looked a tired horse jumping two out, but he was worth a shot at exploring the stamina as he'd previously won over 2m4f in soft conditions by seven lengths.

Indeed, I've watched that replay again when winning the Hogmaneigh Hurdle and it was a race where he was certainly outpaced before being driven home and really found a second wind in the closing stages. Crucially the ground was soft, good to soft in places and conditions could be ideal for him this weekend.

The angle is the step back down to a more suitable 2m5f for a 9/110.00 bet.

Recommended Bet Back Bold Light in the 14:20 at Kelso on Saturday E/W SBK 9/1

Twenty-three held entries on Tuesday morning for the Morebattle Hurdle including last year's winner Cracking Rhapsody and the 2022 winner Cormier.

Cormier is trained by Brian Ellison and I share his pain and frustration following Anglers Crag's antics at the weekend for the Eider - a horse prepped for the race all season only to run loose beforehand. Hopefully the chaser is alright and back on the track soon.

Tellherthename at 11/26.50 is one that provokes a lot of intrigue.

Last seen running against Sir Gino in the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth, his mark of 137 provides the thought for a big run - off a break, down in class, better ground and a stable switch.

You might recall he was one of the horses owned by The Megsons who left Ben Pauling and went elsewhere. Tellherthename went to Jonjo O'Neill and his only appearance this season was at Newcastle.

He comes into the race fresh with hardly any miles on the clock and he looked a tremendously exciting novice with two wins at Huntingdon last term both by fourteen lengths.

The 6yo gelding clearly must have some ability as he was pitched into the Supreme Novices' Hurdle last term and also ran in the Grade 1 Formby at Aintree - on both occasions the ground was testing, indeed Timeform rated both as heavy rather than the soft given officially.

If you rewind to his debut run over hurdles at Ascot in 2023, he was touched off by a nose by Jango Baie who ended his hurdling career with a second from 139 and we know what he's done over fences this term for Nicky Henderson.

Jonjo Snr said in his Sporting Life Stable Tour earlier in the season on the move from Pauling: "He is a really exciting horse and we were very lucky to get him. Most likely, he will go straight to the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham's November meeting. He has settled in well. He takes everything in his stride and is very uncomplicated."

No mention of the spring ground, but I think it's a decisive factor and he's off such a tempting mark from 137 that he is the bet, and he also holds an entry in the County Hurdle - where he is 29th on the list.

Recommended Bet Back Tellherthename in the 15:30 at Kelso on Saturday SBK 11/2

Double entry fans will be aware of Iroko's entry in the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase over 2m4f for Newbury and the feature on the card.

He's at 5/16.00 for Saturday and holds joint-top weight with Kandoo Kid - both with 12st and both off 152.

Meetingofthewaters holds an entry too for Willie Mullins and is 4/15.00 joint favourite for Newbury alongside Billytherealbigred, but Meetingofthewaters also has an entry on the Sunday for at Leopardstown.

With so many question marks against the main players just in terms of participation, Saint Segal makes a fair bit of appeal at 8/19.00 for the resurgent Jane Williams' yard.

Williams, who didn't enjoy the best of campaigns last year, has fired in 15 this term at 14% and does have a Saturday horse to go to war with in Saint Segal.

He's long been the apple of Jane and son Chester's eye and won over C&D at Newbury's December meeting just before Christmas with a bloodless eleven length win.

Williams said afterwards: "Saint Segal owed us. He's behaving himself better but he's only six and needed to learn how to settle over the two-and-a-half-mile pace. He's switched off and just goes on so that's great.

"This has been a great day out and it's wonderful to be at tracks like this. The owners love it. We have about 30 here in our [Culverhill] racing club and they were all cheering, which was a great feeling. To have two proper horses win like that back to back, it's been quite special."

He lost nothing in defeat in the Scottish Champion Chase on Trials Day at Musselburgh last time when finishing second to The Kalooki Kid.

His race perhaps was lost at the start as the field were really revved up to go at a pace and Saint Segal was pestered throughout for the lead by Fidelio Valis, and while those two went at it front rank, The Kalooki Kid just bided his time in behind waiting to punce.

To Saint Segal's credit he didn't fold at all and jumped well when the winner came there strongly.

With track form and good to soft conditions, the tactical make-up of this will prove fascinating as Billytherealbigred is a tremendously likeable horse who leads and jumps with aplomb, but his best looks to be on soft and heavy and conditions should be tailor-made for another Saint Segal Newbury win.