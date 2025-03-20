Horse Racing Tips: Back Beraz to turn the tables on Asgard's Captain in Thursday double

Oldroyd horses in a good run since January

Beraz can improve after encouraging return last time

Alan Dudman's latest double from Newcastle pays 10/1 11.00 on the Sportsbook

Trainer Geoff Oldroyd has sent out one runner in the last two weeks and it was a winner, and delving further back to January when Reginald Charles scored, it started a run of three wins from his last six - the epitome of playing your cards at the right time.

On a day where it's hard to get excited or feel any sort of frisson for the jumps and the short prices everywhere, Reginald Charles looks a horse still capable of further improvement.

His win 56 days ago was a performance that looked good at the end, but he did a lot wrong.

The early pace was fairly slow at Southwell and he was pitched into a position last but one for much of the race, but with two furlongs to go went for a run up the inside, which the horse seemed to resent as the head went up in the air and he drifted right across to the far side.

With all that, he finished strongly, as befits a horse that had raced over further at 1m2f and his effort is worth upgrading as not many score over that far rail at Southwell. Indeed, his final furlongs in terms of sectionals saw him finish a third of a second quicker than the second Portoro, who had a more prominent ride throughout.

Exploring the 7f again is interesting for Newcastle, but he'll need a pace I am sure, which isn't often the case as they can dawdle, but he could be well ahead of his mark for the All-Weather from 56 as in 2023 was rated 20lb higher.

His latest win for Oldroyd was his first start for the stable since leaving Bryan Smart too.

Back Reginald Charles in the 17:00 at Newcastle





A better race awaits in the following 17:30 1m2f Handicap and Asgard's Captain is consistent and is the right favourite, but I am looking to take him on with Julie Camacho's Beraz at a slightly bigger price, although Beraz drifted a little on the Sportsbook this morning.

He returned after a 77-day break and wind surgery last time over the 1m2f at Newcastle and was beaten five lengths but there was plenty of encouragement in the run.

Beraz looked to be travelling the best, and well into the straight was still tanking along hitting 1.548/15 in-running, but the likely lack of fitness told and he checked out, in truth, a bit tamely. Asgard's Captain was ahead of him that day but he wouldn't be a horse with a ton in hand from his current mark.

The selection should be sharper for the run and with the wind op, he's a fresh horse with the break and only two starts prior over the winter. His mark looks attractive too as from 91 last winter, he's off 86 here.

Back Beraz in the 17:30 at Newcastle

Back Thursday's double at Newcastle

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46