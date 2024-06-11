Horse Racing Tips: Back Balding and Crisford for a Tuesday 10/1 double

Alan went close with a 41/1 42.00 double yesterday with a win and second

Salisbury selection has done enough to suggest a win is close

Balding 3yo hard to beat at Wetherby

We almost landed a decent priced double yesterday with a couple of big prices, and Lia Rose's narrow defeat in second means in the last eight days we've had three "one-twos" in the double quest.

Talking of finishing runner-up - Steel Tiger has filled that position on two runs thus far, but he has the form in the book to win and get off the mark.

No real secrets here in terms of the price at 5/23.50, but it's a pretty moderate day in terms of the racing and his latest run at Yarmouth was a good one.

That was over near-enough 1m4f and the ground had changed to soft, but there were some well-bred sorts in the race and the winner for the Gosdens that day looked useful.

With the first-time headgear on at Yarmouth last time; he made the running and the soft ground might have just hindered his finishing effort.

Better ground today and with the headgear remaining, he should be getting off the mark sooner rather than later. The Crisfords also have a good record at Salisbury at around 22% win and 44% placed.

Recommended Bet Back Steel Tiger SBK 5/2

The take-out from Wetherby's last meeting was the amount of horses that were at an advantage coming down the outside and away from the far rail, and that's where I want Transitioning to be in the closing stages in the 18:30.

Sixteen are declared for this 7f Novice, but it's a race that appears to have little depth, and while Andrew Balding's 3yo has a penalty, he looked quite impressive when wining his debut.

That success came at Doncaster in what has usually been a good Maiden, and he won convincingly by over 2L. He also travelled with aplomb too.

From a good family, three of the four offspring of the dam have all won races and he could be a lot better than tonight's field.

Recommended Bet Back Transitioning SBK 9/4