Horse Racing Tips: Back a powerful pair on Sunday at Uttoxeter and Kelso

Feature at Uttoxeter can go to Supremely West

Trainer on the hot list at the moment for Kelso tip

Alan Dudman's Sunday double comes from Uttoxeter and Kelso

A decent 0-135 Handicap Hurdle at 15:35 is the best race on the card at Uttoxeter, and I am hoping Supremely West can start his season in good fashion and perhaps go on to better things.

I admit it isn't the sexiest price nor is it a bold double at 6/17.00, but I thought the 6/42.50 was just about right from 7/42.75 last night on the Sportsbook for a hurdler who has already shown a very good level of form, and if he is fit enough after a break, he looks to have a bit of class.

Rewinding back to Supremely West's early career as a bumper horse, he looked above average and potentially pretty smart and I was very much taken with his bumper win at Carlisle.

Since then (and he won three NH Flat races) he scored as a novice at Sedgefield and finished second a few times in handicaps. A run of four runner-up-spots might set off the weak finisher klaxon but he didn't do an awful lot wrong in a valuable race at Uttoxeter back in March. That was his second attempt at near-enough 3m and ran a fine race in ultra-testing conditions - only folding late on with a messy jump when tired, but he got the trip well considering the big gap to the third.

I still rate him as unexposed at today's trip but he does have plenty of stamina in his pedigree and seems versatile with ground, although I admit this better surface might suit him more than the bog when last at the track in the spring.

He's well treated from 129 with more to come, and I doubt he'll drift from 6/42.50, and Dr Newland with his ally Insole will be looking to boost the trainer's good numbers down the years at Uttoxeter with 19% and 22 winners in five seasons.

Recommended Bet Back Supremely West SBK 6/4

I initially looked at the Nicky Richards' runner Summergrounds, as I believe his horses have looked quite forward in the early throes of the jumps' season - and it could be a case of making hay before the bigger guns come out, but there won't be any big guns in this race and the more I looked at his second behind the old boy Pateen at Perth, the more I talked myself out of backing him.

He was beaten over 4L in that and Pateen is a 12yo who had shown very little prior.

Double Powerful looks progressive, and if he's fully tuned up he should win this against some low calibre hombres.

He deserves a 10lb rise to 93 for his last win - back in March at Market Rasen in heavy and he travelled like a dream in that with a ton in hand. Double Powerful had scored previous;ly on good ground at Fakenham in a weak race, and while Fakenham form usually isn't up to much, he displayed his versatility on good ground there and that versatility will stand him in good stead moving forwards.

These races can be easier pickings before the meat of the jumps' season and as a five year old, he is very much unexposed.

Trainer Neil Mulholland appears on the hotlist and he's 11-46 at nigh on 24% since the beginning of September and conditional jockey Dylan Johnston takes over from Brendan Powell and Richie McLernon and shows a +20.00 profit to level stakes from a handful of rides at the Borders' track.

Recommended Bet Back Double Powerful SBK 15/8