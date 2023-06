Nicky Richards in good form at the moment

Everyday Champagne's headgear to work

Bangor the track for Saturday's 20/1 multiple

No. 1 Everyday Champagne (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 103

Trainer Nicky Richards wouldn't be one with a ton of summer jumpers, but he's ticking along ever so well at the moment and has won with three of his last five horses sent out from Greystoke and the new headgear for Everyday Champagne could garner some more improvement.

He's a lightly-raced chaser and has finished second on each of his last three starts with two trades in defeat at 1.081/12 and 1.574/7 and there's a possibility he could be tricky.

The 5yo didn't do an awful lot wrong at Perth last time in a small field and the winner made all, but at Carlisle previously he needed a bit of stoking up and rattled home only going down by a nose. When he got there, he might have just saved something.

I give him the benefit of the doubt, and with cheekpieces, it might help sharpen the focus for the finish.

The grey seems to stay well and that certainly looked the case at Doncaster during the winter when winning a Novice Handicap over fences on good ground.

No. 7 Balranald (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Alison Hamilton

Jockey: Jamie Hamilton

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 85

We stick at Bangor for the second selection, and there could well be a few groans with me putting up Balranald, who had a record of 0-22 over hurdles prior to his CD win last time.

In fact, he had Armattiekan well behind in second that day, and those two are top and second top in the betting, so it's hardly a race for the ages.

Bangor seems to agree with him and he has plenty of form on sharp tracks such as Musselburgh and Sedgefield, and with the good ground in his favour I think he can follow up in here, in what essentially is a dreadful race.

Expect him to be ridden handily and despite the 5lb rise (which does seem harsh for a 0-22 runner previously) he looks still nicely treated on some of his old form.

