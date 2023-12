Circles operating off a winnable mark these days

No. 3 (11) Circles (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Anthony McCann, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 55

A painful one yesterday with Cast's Tasha, who was well backed into 6/42.50 getting chinned at 1.031/33 in-running. So no more of those please.

It seems the norm these days for me to take in the Dundalk Wednesday and Friday night cards, and while last week's pair let the side down, big fields lends itself to a more interesting punt.

Circles takes part in a wide-open 7f Handicap with few in form, and she is best at today's trip rather than 1m.

She ran over CD last time and missed the break which hindered her chances but she did stay on at the end, although those slow and tardy starts are becoming a bit of a problem for her.

Her last win was in Feb 23 off a mark of 62, and while the marks in this grade with them running at Dundalk every week means little, she's in a grade she can win from 55.

No. 3 (4) Alfarida (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 23 Trainer: A. Slattery, Ireland

Jockey: C. Horgan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 57

Division II of the 7f Handicap is just as short of winning form, which hopefully will make for a decent price on the second selection Alfarida.

She hasn't been seen since a run at Cork in the summer, so it will be interesting to see how her beacons on the Exchange fear - whether she is warm or cold. And we've seen some pretty volatile markets at Dundalk of late.

However, she is only a 3yo and is more unexposed than most, and I like the angle of her coming from a break and fresh.

She won at Roscommon in the summer over 7f and looked like a filly with the ability to see out 1m in the future, and they have played with the trip over 1m and 7f.

Alfarida has gone close a couple of time at track over 1m and 7f and with her good attitude and ability to see out the distance strongly off a pace, I take her to run well.

