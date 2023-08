No. 2 (12) Classic Encounter (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Trainer Charlie Appleby has plenty of young horses out on Wednesday and should go back to Newmarket with a winner or two and Classic Encounter's drift from 11/102.08 to 7/42.70 is pushing towards an appealing price.

Appleby's numbers in terms of strike-rate are far from the highs of previous seasons, but he's had 64 winners at nigh on 30% in 2023 and Classic Encounter is by a stallion in Shamardal that I am always interested in on the All-Weather - especially at Kempton.

The sire's 2yos are win 13% and placed 43% at the track and the Godolphin man has trained both half-brothers to Classic Encounter in First Ruler and Imperial Emperor - who both won early in their careers with Imperial Emperor winning on debut.

His dam Zhukova is a half-sister to the top-drawer Ghaiyyath and 7f is a good starting point.

Drawn in 12 is never easy at Kempton, but I like the fact he's been drifting today and we will take the 7/42.70.

No. 7 (8) Let Life Happen SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

A slightly bigger price on the second selection this evening at Kempton and Sir Michael Stoute's Let Life Happen has a good opportunity to gain a first win after two solid runs and should put her experience to good use.

The 3yo Siyouni filly shaped very encouragingly on her first start at Kempton earlier this season when second, and the form has worked out well with the winner subsequently scoring by 7L and running well in a decent race at Goodwood recently, while the third has since won.

She was behind Fifth Harmonic at Carlisle on her latest start - who is penalised in the race today at a bigger price, but the slow pace looked against her that day on softer ground and her defeat saw an in-running low of 1.330/100 in a race where not a lot came from off the pace at all.

The ground from that 1m3f contest is somewhat confusing with the official going good to soft, and yet Timeform rated the surface good to firm.

Better should be expected with a stern test at 1m4f today and I am backing the filly to reverse the form.

