Ryan Moore can get Wednesday off to a flyer for backers

Says Swift Asset continues to be underestimated at Class 4 level

Burke's Classy Boy has lots more to offer

No. 5 (1) Royal Zabeel (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

You rarely see Betfair's Ryan Moore at Pontefract. Still, his presence should be of firm interest with a 35% strike rate in the last five years and Kevin Ryan's Royal Zabeel - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - left the impression there was plenty more to come from him when seventh of 12 over course and distance last month.

The two-year-old caught the eye from an unpromising position at the rear of the field in a race dominated by those on the pace, which left him with a big task, having been untidy at the start.

There were three six-furlong races on the card that evening, and the finale, despite deteriorating ground, was run at a much quicker overall time and significantly quicker from the stalls to the two-furlong pole.

The leaders of Royal Zabeel's race put the breaks on very early, and he was caught on heels and behind a wall of horses as they turned the race into a two-furlong dash. Interestingly, the tenth (held up) got much closer to the third (prominent) when they met next time out at York. There wasn't much depth to that race, but he was undoubtedly given a stiff enough task and is indeed better than that.

He left the firm impression he would learn plenty from that experience, and on pedigree, the drying ground will suit. Now likely to be all the wiser for that outing, it would be no surprise to see Ryan Moore pop out from a good draw in stall one and attempt to make all the running.

Owner Jaber Abdullah had a disappointing favourite for this race in 2021 and was touched off a head in this contest last year with the now 92-rated Zaman Jemil, so this is a familiar route for connections.

He appeals at 2/12.94 or bigger, but I suspect Beverley's eye-catcher Sweet Soul Music and Richard Fahey's Haydock runner-up will keep his price honest. Still, I don't see the positive in turning out a two-year-old (Rainwater) three days after tackling heavy ground when well-backed at Haydock.

Back Royal Zabeel @ 9/43.25 Bet now

No. 2 (3) Swift Asset (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 82

Swift Asset - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - did us a good turn over this distance at Bath last time out, and there looks to be little reason to abandon him up four pounds.

The rise in the weights is insignificant. The essential factor is that he remains still contesting a Class 4 contest, and although he faces some course specialists here at Brighton, the tracks are similar. It's not common to find this distance throughout the season, so it looks as though connections have targetted this race.

The three-year-old remains relatively lightly raced and unexposed over sprint distances, and the 5 1/2 furlong trip with a stiff finish looks tailor-made for him. He had to overcome a blocked passage at Bath but travelled like a well-handicapped horse and finished with running left at the line.

The runner-up went close at Lingfield next time (the third from that race boosted the form), and the overall form has a solid look. He has more to come on the latest evidence and has been better than the bare result on multiple occasions this season in stronger contests than this one.

He takes on mainly exposed rivals today other than the George Boughey runner, but it's never wise to run scared of one horse, while Song Of Success should find this more challenging than the Class 5 at Lingfield last time.

A good draw in stall three should see him gain a good early position, and this should set up for a strong finisher as they tend to go hard early at Brighton, given the nature of the downhill start. Any 2/12.94 or bigger appeals.

Back Swift Asset @ 5/23.50 Bet now

No. 3 (2) Classy Boy (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Both Point Given and Classy Boy - 7/42.70 on the Betfair Sportsbook - should know plenty more today, having caught the eye in good races on debut at Doncaster (on the same card) and with a natural progression from that start, I'd favour the latter to prove very tough to beat.

Sir Michael Stoute (like Ryan Moore) is rarely seen at Pontefract, particularly with two-year-olds. He has only run nine in his entire career run at this venue. The booking Ryan Moore makes his runner of even more interest, having finished first, fourth and second in three starts with those two-year-old runners at Pontefract, but he strikes of a horse that will be overbet, and it's no surprise that the market has opened in his favour.

Still, Karl Burke's Classy Boy fetched a huge £160,000 at the Breeze up sales and surprisingly, given the trainer's impeccable record with two-year-olds, he went off at big odds on debut.

Still, it was a run full of promise, and it was all hand and heels headway until he was badly squeezed for room, and he was not knocked about once pushing through the sandwich of rivals.

That Doncaster race (Div 2) was run over the same course and distance and immediately followed Point Given's Div 1 contest, and the time was much better at every furlong, and Classy Boy had plenty in the tank at the finish. He should improve a good deal for that, and I suspect he will prove hard to beat from a good draw in stall two.

Karl Burke has a good record here with two-year-olds (20% in the last five years and 25% this season), and this one can add to his grown stable of talent in this age group. Back him at 11/102.08 or bigger.