First selection at Newcastle goes well at track

Rise of 4lb not enough to stop Lady Celia

Alan Dudman has 10/3 4.33 and 9/4 3.25 tips

No. 2 (7) Spirit Of Bowland SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Stella Barclay

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 59

The three Extra Place Special races on the Sportsbook look the best punting options tonight at Newcastle and the 1m Handicap should present a chance for the in-form Spirit Of Bowland to add to his three all-weather wins so far.

The 4yo has a solid profile for this 0-60 grade and was unlucky last time in finishing third over CD in a race where it paid to be up with the pace.

Spirit Of Bowland is usually ridden from the back and he conceded a fair start to the others and had a lot of ground to make up in the final 2f - indeed his middle three furlongs were all quicker than the first and second's sectionals.

He's had a mid-season break this year so is fresher than most and won easily back in the spring over CD with something in hand from a mark of 52.

Stella Barclay is on the cold list and is without a winner from 50 horses sent out, but we'll stick with the selection given his record at the track.

No. 2 (3) Lady Celia SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Alan Brown

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 64

The final Newcastle race at 20:00 includes seven previous CD winners, and Lady Celia is a good operator around here and should give us a decent run.

In seven runs this season since leaving Richard Fahey to join trainer Alan Brown, she hasn't put in too many bad runs.

She was a winner last time out over CD and had a perfect pace set-up with plenty of speed to aim at, and she also received an excellent ride to nip up the inside in the closing stages. The race finishing speed of 98% denoted a well-run race, and one of her early sectionals included a very zippy 10.65 seconds.

A rise of 4lb isn't prohibitive and she's still on a handy mark and she stays a stiff 5f well as she also posted a victory at Nottingham earlier in the year on testing ground.

