Experience can prove vital for Surrey Quest to breaking his duck

Down in grade

Goes well fresh

No. 2 Surrey Quest (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Toby Lawes

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 120

It's skinny on the ground on Monday for bets, with a handful of meetings called off. Still, Surrey Quest - 9/19.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook- looks overpriced if his new trainer can reap the benefit of three runs over fences last season, now up against mainly newcomers and down in grade today.

The former inmate of Nicky Henderson's went with promise last season when tackling tougher company than this in three outings over fences, including when going off favourite at Newbury for a hot Novice Chase, only to make too many mistakes over those stiff fences when attempting to pick up those on the pace.

Conditions were dire that day, and jumping out of that ground wouldn't have been easy. Still, he finished to good effect behind a useful winner, now rated 139, who would have gone close in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster next time if not for falling.

He was no match for the runaway winner there, but it was a good showing in a deep race, and there was confidence in him in the market, while in all three of his runs, he was clearly being taught the game.

Today, he tackles rivals much below the calibre of those at Newbury, and confidence can be taken from the trainer's comments that he will be ridden more "positively" with that experience under his belt.

There was certainly an improvement to come in the jumping department last term. Still, he is now ten pounds lower than when starting last season with Nicky Henderson, and his engine was there to suggest a rating in the 130s was well within reach, let alone this one of 120.

He had shown that engine to good effect when he finished seventh to Complete Unknown in the Novices Hurdle final at Sandown off 133, and in the hope he has had some intensive schooling, he could prove very well treated.

He has gone well fresh previously, so the break is of no concern, and the headgear seen on his final start at Chepstow last term over hurdles is quickly discarded.

A repeat - despite finishing fourth of five - in defeat to the smart Monbeg Genius at Chepstow in February (nine lengths) on his last chase outing will be enough to see him involved at the finish today.

Surrey Quest is only a six-year-old, and his best days are certainly ahead of him, so he looks worth chancing at 7/17.80 or bigger each-way three places in this company.