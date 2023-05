Using Extra Place Special at Hexham

Shirocco can break his duck - finally

10/1 pick for second leg in Hexham finale

No. 7 Dr Shirocco (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Sandy Forster

Jockey: Patrick Wadge

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 78

Hills Of Gold was another second yesterday for the column - finishing runner-up at a BSP of 7.6 and hitting a low in-running of 1.75/7.

We're at Hexham for two races tonight and playing the each-way angle, and I am taking long-standing maiden Dr Shirocco to finally break his duck.

This is low grade stuff, and Shirocco is more bad doctor than good with his 0-24 record.

However, Patrick Wadge is on today and he's got a fairly good partnership with the horse with three seconds together at Musselburgh. I'm a huge admirer of young Wadge and he rode a very canny race on Petite Rhapsody last week at Perth.

Dr Shirocco is back up in distance today, jumping up from 2m4f/2m5f to 3m, but I rated one of his better runs over the marathon 3m3f at Sedgefield - not quite getting home.

He doesn't mind good ground or good to soft and was close to getting his head in front at Kelso last time over 2m5f.

Rather harshly the handicapper has raised him 2lb, which is frankly ridiculous for a 0-24 maiden. Hopefully he can defy that rise.

Back Dr Shirocco EW 10/1

No. 1 Kilbrainy (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 100

The 20:50 at Hexham is an Extra Place Special and we can use the four places to our advantage as Kilbrainey was drifting this morning out to 9/1.

The favourite Chemical Warfare won with a ton in hand at Newcastle recently, and at 7/4, the field in behind could be playing for places, and without the market leader, it's very open.

Kilbrainy ran over 2m4f last time at Perth, and it was good to see him settle a bit better in a race as previously he'd been an eager horse and often over-raced.

It appeared he didn't stay in the soft conditions, and coming back down in distance at Hexham is an angle I love to epxlore.

There's a chance he might improve too for the better ground and as top weight, he sneaks in here from 0-105 to 0-100.

He finished second at Musselburgh in the winter in a far stronger race, running on late over 2m4f there. On that run, he has a big chance of at least hitting a place.