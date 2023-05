Redcar and Carlisle the focus for Monday's double

Hills Of Gold could be off a good mark

Back Haynes for another sprint win

No. 2 (6) Hills Of Gold SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 72

We stick in the north with our two picks for Monday and we start with a horse going handicapping for the first time with Hills Of Gold.

His trainer Michael Dods has a good placed record at Carlisle with a 34% strike-rate (win at 11%), but Hills Of Gold should improve again after his first run of the season.

It was his first attempt at 1m at Thirsk but had a lot to do from the back as he was stone last turning for home and the front two were more forwardly ridden.

Indeed, his final sectionals were just as strong as the first and second, but the ground was bottomless on that murky day and the field were well strung out.

He looks as though he'll improve for a trip further down the line as he stayed on well at Thirsk and his opening mark of 72 isn't exactly stern looking.

Hills Of Gold very much caught the eye at a big price on his debut at Ayr last season (on good ground), running behind Martin Chuzzlewit who is now rated 95.

Back Hills Of Gold in the 16:10 at Carlisle 4/1

No. 2 (4) Remarkable Force (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 90

The presence of the James Tate favourite Dubai Dawn for the Redcar 16:30 5f Handicap at 6/4 makes the market here, as two lively contenders in Sacred Jewel and Remarkable Force are attractive prices - although both are on recovery missions.

My preference here is for Remarkable Force - who looked an early season juvenile last term before some tough assignments made him lose his way.

The 3yo has been gelded and starts his new season today, also back in handicap company having dipped his hooves into a Group race.

He has the potential to stay 6f, and will get a perfect lead here as Sacred Jewel is a fairly rapid pace-setter, and the selection handles good ground well.

His trainer Alice Haynes is enjoying a good season, especially with her precocious 2yos, but Remarkable Force did clock a good time at Musselburgh last term and has form in Listed company.

The race could be run to suit and the 9/2 into 4/1 is far more attractive than the 6/4 on offer for the favourite.