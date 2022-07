Enter the Valley of joy with Forge

Back Valley Forge @ 6.511/2 in the 14:10 at Goodwood

No. 8 (5) Valley Forge SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 93

A very nice prize awaits the winner of the 1m6f Handicap at 14:10, and Valley Forge is a stayer with the ability to travel well so I am looking forward to seeing him tackling Goodwood for the first time.

He progressed out of a Ffos Las Maiden last term to land the Melrose at York - always a good staying handicap for the 3yos, and as that was a win and you're in race for the Ebor next month he could be set for more riches.

Any sort of replication of the Melrose victory gives him a massive shout. He was so impressive with the tactical pace from into the turn and up to 3f remaining with a zippy 11.70 seconds. It looked effortless and had taken out six or seven horses in the space of a few seconds.

He did sign off last term with a defeat at Ascot at Listed level but the soft conditions went against him.

A win at Haydock over 2m this term led him to the Northumberland Plate where he ran with credit behind Trueshan, who at the time looked the greatest racehorse in the world, to some anyway. The Haydock win wasn't fiercely run according to the times, and that played out at Newcastle as he looked a non-stayer.

The drop to 1m6f presents no problems and as a 4yo, there is still untapped potential. And talking of taps - hopefully they haven't been turned on too much with the watering as Valley Forge wants quick ground.

Koy Koy to add some stardust for Boughey

Back Koy Koy @ 5.04/1 in the 15:55 at Goodwood

No. 3 (7) Koy Koy SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 95

Trainer George Boughey's team have been in good nick at the Sussex track this week, notably with Oscula and loan signing Hoo Ya Mal and I would be surprised if the progressive Koy Koy hasn't got more to give from a mark of 95 in the 7f contest.

He was an Andrew Balding switcher earlier in the season and Koy Koy made no mistake on his Boughey debut last time in a race that turned into a real dash for the line as they sprinted. The selection scraped him by a small margin, but somewhat remarkable as he played up and ran loosed beforehand.

His 10.99 split 2f out showed his ability to quicken, and his daisy-cutter action is one of a real fast ground horse.

He held some smart juvenile form last term against Saga and Ribhi and hammered a field in a Newbury Novice when previously with Balding.

A further trip down the line up to 1m will not be an issue, but a handy and prominent racer that goes on the ground for an in-form yard looks the way to go for the second leg and Ryan Moore gives him a decent chance and outlines his claims in his Saturday blog.

July winners:

Lawful Command 12/1 Placed

New London 2/1 Won

Royal Scotsman 11/1 Won

Supreme King 6/1 Placed

Sanitiser 11/2 Placed

Torquator Tasso 10/1 Placed

Erosandpsyche 5/2 Won

Helpmeout 15/2 Win and Placed

Wade's Magic 13/2 Placed

Treasure Trove 9/2 Placed R4

Larry Looby 7/4 Won

Johnson's Blue 9/2 Won

Bayou Belle 9/2 Placed

Royal Aclaim 3/1 Won

New London 5/2 Won

Emily Dickinson 12/1 Placed

The Charmer 13/2 Won

Sea On Time 11/10 Won