No. 4 (13) Tagabawa SBK 5/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 97

Castle Way got us up and running for the July meeting yesterday with a performance to suggest the St Leger could be a realistic option for the stayer later in the season, and it's another all-blue day today with Charlie Appleby and Saeed bin Suroor selections.

Appleby's Tagabawa starts in the opening 13:50 and was a drifter this morning from 5/23.50 to 7/24.40, which I don't mind at all.

He ran in the King George V Handicap last time at the Royal meeting - beaten 6L in the end, but he did well under the circumstances, especially as the trainer wasn't firing at all last month.

Tagabawa raced closer to the pace than the first three home, and the early fractions were severe. Indeed, it didn't help coming from his wide draw, which is notoriously difficult over the 1m4f course at Ascot.

The 3yo is bred to be top-drawer and he remains off 97 and the angle of him dropping down from 1m4f last time to 1m2f looks a superb move for just his second start on turf.

Back Tagabawa @ 16/54.20 Bet now

No. 1 (4) Live Your Dream (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 104

Live Your Dream was one of the Royal Ascot selections last month in the Duke Of Edinburgh and was close to pulling off a victory for his trainer Saeed bin Suroor from the front, only to wobble around in the closing stages to be outstayed.

That doesn't dissuade me from getting involved again despite going up another 2f today.

The times suggested the gallop was far too strong as he certainly got tired, but he did hit 4.3100/30 in-running from his BSP of 13.5, and for a horse who travels so well, he does stay too.

The 6yo had previously finished second at Haydock on his return from a 609-day lay-off, and I thought he was a little unlucky there as he had to come from off the pace in the face of a steady pace - something that isn't easy to do at Haydock.

Nudged up a further 2lb, he's the best horse on official ratings from 104.

He did win this in 2021 from 94 with a ton in hand with the way he travelled and the return to 1m6f on quick ground will suit him.

Back Live Your Dream @ 9/43.25 Bet now

