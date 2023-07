No. 1 (10) Tiffany (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 72

While today's fixture at Pontefract has more quality, it's impossible to strike a bet there this morning until knowing the draw bias following last week's farcical meeting with the high numbers.

The draw certainly comes into the equation with the first selection at Wolverhampton as Tiffany is drawn out wide in 10, but I am not so sure this race has much depth with four of the top five making their handicap debuts.

Tiffany looked raw when winning last time at the track, and it was a painful one for me as she nabbed Mars Magic in the closing stages. Mars Magic was one of my picks for the column on that occasion and looked nailed on for the win - hitting 1.011/100 in the process, but Tiffany extricated herself out of a pocket and surged home.

The time was a good one too and was the quickest of the two divisions that day by far.

Her opening mark of 72 looks reasonable as I thought Mars Magic has some talent.

She's been handed a new assignment today in terms of trip - upping from 7f to 1m2f, and it should very much suit on pedigree and indeed run style, as she is a daughter of Farhh, and his stock have strong stamina.

Tiffany was a big price for her Wolverhampton win and also hit 50.049/1 in-running. Her pedigree is laden with All-Weather winners and her dam won on the AW up to 1m4f.

She was strong in the betting too this morning as in a flash the 9/43.25 went into 2/12.94 then 15/82.84.

Back Tiffany @ 15/82.84 Bet now

No. 5 Magic Mike (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Robson

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 84

Good ground could ease at Uttoxeter tonight as the forecast is predicting rain, but Magic Mike scored on good to soft last time and I am hoping he can complete the three-timer.

In opposition is Lightening Company as the second favourite, and while a fair horse on the level, was beaten 53L last time at Hexham. The third favourite is trained by Simon Earle - a trainer who barely has a winner.

Magic Mike took a step forward winning at Perth in April - a victory at 0-100 level by over 2L and he's in the same grade tonight.

He's been off for 56 days since last winning at Newcastle, but he's still fairly treated and wins in this grade.

Back Magic Mike @ 9/43.25 Bet now

Get Daryl Carter's top tips for Tuesday here.