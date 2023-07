On a tricky day there's just the one bet from Daryl

No. 2 (7) Mojeyrr (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

Very little piques my betting interest today. The weather is an unknown quantity at Pontefract, and some tricky contests at Brighton and Uttoxeter make for a headache of a Tuesday, so we head to Wolverhampton for the sole selection.

Only a few of these look well treated, and that includes favourite Sharp Power under William Buick but stall ten will do him no favours, so it's worth giving another chance to Archie Watson's Mojeyrr - 15/28.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

He looks generously priced if forgiving his "too bad to be true run" when switched to the turf at Lingfield last time.

And to be fair to his Lingfield rivals, that form isn't bad. The winner chased home Windsor course specialist Lequinto next time, and the runner-up had been behind an improver at Doncaster on his penultimate start.

Still, that wasn't the selection's true running, having been unbalanced almost immediately, and he did not let himself down on the good to firm ground. He is best judged on his previous two all-weather starts.

His Kempton debut running on third yielded plenty of promise behind winner Alpha Zulu, and the runner-up Peony is since twice a winner, including a strong Class 4 Haydock contest on the 9th of June and is rated 81. He made light work of nine rivals at Southwell, which saw the runner-up go out next time and chase home the smart Tajalla at Hamilton when much better than the bare result.

Mojeyrr is bred to be better than this rating of 75, and a two-pounds drop for a perfectly excusable run on the turf only helps matters.

The time of his Southwell victory was good and quicker than the division two contest, which has seen the runner-up of that race score next time and is rated 79.

There's reason to be positive about this three-year-old off this rating of 75, and the cheek-pieces look like a good addition given he wanted to hang right at Southwell.

Back him no shorter than 5/15.80.

