No. 4 (8) Awaayed (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

We couldn't quite manage gold with Music Society in yesterday's column, but a decent run nonetheless in the Gold Cup Trial at Ayr with a 15.5 second.

Tuesday at Lingfield, one stood out as a debutante for me with the Charlie Hills' filly Awaayed, and I am backing her in taking on the first two in the betting Divya 2/12.94 and Queen Emma 11/43.70, who are both rated 77 and 78 and are ripe to oppose.

Awaayed is a daughter of Sea The Stars, and the sire has an excellent record over the 1m4f on the All-Weather with a 20% win rate and 42% placed rate.

Hills also has decent numbers on the AW with his 3yos and 4yos and trained her dam Neshmeya - and she stayed 1m2f well.

Divya does look a stayer and could be susceptible to a rival with a burst of pace at this track, while Queen Emma has raced three times over shorter.

It's interesting the selection is starting out over this trip and at 5/15.80 is worth a small bet with Jim Crowley on board, although the jockey will be need to be sharper and more aware than Saturday at Ascot, as he rode a couple of poor races on favourites.

No. 5 (4) Devizes (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Pat Phelan

Jockey: Paddy Bradley

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 69

Sticking on the All-Weather for the 15:25 and a handicap over 2m, and Pat Phelan's Devizes is a far better horse on this surface than the grass - as he's still winless on turf.

Devizes has been upped to 2m on his last two starts and bolted up by 7L at Kempton last time off a strong gallop and a 7lb rise could keep in him range for another win off 69.

Paddy Bradley sticks on board with his 3lb claim and was on the selection last month at Kempton (once again over 2m) when he was undone by the wide draw.

With winning form at Lingfield, he potentially could make the running again.

