No. 2 (3) Fierce (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Surely, surely, this is the race where Fierce - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - breaks his Maiden duck at the eleventh attempt.

Despite not getting his head in front, he has shown a level of ability far superior to those in this field. The move back into Maiden company, having been narrowly touched off in a handicap at Newmarket as a 10/34.33 favourite last time, is a positive.

In third was an improving handicap debutant rated 82. The winner was already a three-time scorer and put in a career-best, while the fourth had some solid two-year-old form. A repeat here at Nottingham will surely be enough.

Before that, at Lingfield, he did well to get into a race dictated by the winner when attempting to give his older rival six pounds, and the third has since scored to boost the form, the fifth was beaten a neck, and the sixth also won next time out.

Earlier this season in May, he was a huge eye-catcher when third at Newmarket behind a prolific winner in Quinault, which emphasises how strong his overall form is, and in the context of this race, he should take some stopping.

The drop in distance to five furlongs is a positive, and soft ground is of no concern. He ticks plenty of boxes today and can surely get his head in front, and Gary Moore can be rewarded for this 164-mile journey and Tom Queally for making the trip for this sole ride. Back him no shorter than 11/102.08, as I make him a strong favourite.

No. 13 (1) Hey Mr SBK 10/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 64

Hey Mr - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is overpriced here and was so nearly a selection for this column on his penultimate start when winning over course and distance. This horse seems to come alive at Nottingham and is proven to be a different animal when tackling this venue, so I am happy to forgive the run at Beverley last time, as I only want to back him when he runs here.

His first run here came as a two-year-old when he was a dominant winner on soft ground over some useful rivals off a rating of 77, proving he handles today's conditions - that quartet are currently rated 79, 94, 79 and 77.

He returned to this venue at the back end of his three-year-old season when twice bumping into the now Group performer Raasel but defeats of just 1 1/2 lengths and two lengths suggested he ran right up to form.

The second of those saw him and Raasel split by four-time course winner Wrenthorpe and in behind was the now 110-rated Equality.

His latest run here in June saw him easily record his best run of the season on the figures, and he won pulling a cart. He is the type to bounce back, so he is worth keeping on side, back down to five furlongs and returned to Nottingham off of this workable mark of 64.

The market has underestimated him at this venue (16s elsewhere) and priced him on his latest run at Beverley over six furlongs. Given he is far better at Nottingham and five furlongs, he makes excellent appeal but back him no shorter than 8/18.80.

The Betfair Sportsbook pays four places on this race.