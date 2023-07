Two extra place specials for Wednesday double

Soft conditions to help Transcendental

Veteran a double figure price for second leg

No. 4 (17) Transcendental (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: G. F. Carroll

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 78

The Naas card on Wednesday night gives us the best of the action in terms of quality - which is something that cannot be levelled at Bath tonight where all five of the handicaps are at class six level, and the non-handicap is a Classified Stakes race.

Bath, a city rich in history, sadly has no riches on offer at all.

Soft conditions at the start of play this morning means we don't have to gamble on a forecast, and with the finish at Naas too, strong stayers or those with form over further will be of interest.

A 17-runner 6f Handicap won't be the easiest to unpick or unravel, but Gavin Cromwell's Transcendental acts in testing conditions and stays a bit further.

She finished last but one in a Premier Handicap at the Curragh last time, but she is taking a drop in class today seeking her second win of the season as she landed a race from 75 at the Curragh previously.

The 5yo is the type that needs a nice tow into a race, and at sprinter pace she'll get that.

Cromwell also reaching adding the hood is a plus for the 78-rated selection, and at 10/111.00, we have five places as one of the extra place specials on the Sportsbook.

Back Transcendental EW @ 10/111.00 Bet now

No. 5 (17) Skontonovski SBK 25/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: Adam Caffrey

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 58

Another of the extra place races on the Sportsbook appeals at Naas with 18 runners in the 19:30 Apprentice Handicap, and it's likely that Skontonovski will drift. He did this morning from 12/113.00 to 14/115.00, and I won't be surprised to see 20/121.00.

Around this time of year in the past we'd usually be thinking about Galway for Ado McGuinness' veteran, but he's not operating at the same level at the moment and his mark has dropped down a fair old way now to 58.

But this is such a wide open race, and with a competitive mark, the old warhorse might be good enough to nick a place.

He's been running fairly this term without winning - and one of his better efforts came at Leopardstown where he finished third off a similar rating.

Skontonvski stayed on over 1m1f on that occasion, and while he drops down to 1m tonight, the soft conditions might slow a few others down and I envisage him plugging on.

Indeed, the ground shouldn't be a problem, as while he has been running mostly on good ground of late, he has some winning form in soft conditions in the dim and distant past.

McGuinness' horses are going through a good spell at the moment despite his recent 1-26 record as a few have placed, and he's no stranger to taking a race with a big price - as shown by Celtic Crown recently at 14/115.00 at Leopardstown.

This will be Skontonovski's 62nd start tonight.

Back Skontonovski EW @ 14/115.00 Bet now

