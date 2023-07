Daryl backs two horses on Wednesday for small stakes

Bad weather is moving in at Sandown this evening, meaning the sole selection from that venue could be a non-runner. Bath and Catterick hold low-graded stuff, which is not typically my bag - it certainly hasn't worked the last two days - so tread carefully on Wednesday with small stakes because there's plenty to get excited about later in the week.

No. 10 (5) Lady Of Time SBK 11/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Adam West's Nelson Rose took a big step forward at Epsom 13 days ago but only ran to an RPR of 70 on that occasion, and there's reason to think the third, Tokyo Dreamer, didn't handle the track.

With many of these unproven on soft ground, it might pay to take a chance with Tim Easterby's Lady Of Time - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - having shaped with plenty of promise at Doncaster on debut when outrunning her 28/1 odds.

She was green when the gates opened and were caught further back than ideal off of a slow pace but picked up in taking style in the closing stages to only be beaten by five lengths.

The winner is a promising Shadwell Estate filly for Kevin Philippart De Foy, and the third was the above-mentioned Tokyo Dreamer, who gave her running more so here than Epsom.

Lady Of Time finished with running left, giving the firm impression that she would learn plenty from that experience. Given her form ties in with the top of today's market, she looks overpriced at double-figure odds with natural improvement and a stronger pace set up sure to see her to better effect.

She is well-bred, and today's soft ground should be of no concern given her dam had plenty of success on a slow surface, and this sizeable filly should be mixing it with the likes of these in what is a very weak Maiden.

Back her at no shorter than 8/18.80.

19:40 Sandown - Back Distinguished Lady @ 8/1 8.80 1pt

No. 7 (1) Distinguished Lady (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Darryll Holland

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 80

This is a trappy heat, and Mudskipper 11/43.70 can only be leading the market with punters hoping he will improve significantly for the gelding operation, the booking of William Buick, and the rain coming down hard. He looks awfully short, and if he is to deliver on some early promise, then so be it at those odds.

Distinguished Lady - 8/18.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is well worth chancing moving up in distance to 1m. It's a bold move by her new connections to move her up in trip on her first outing for the yard, but it's also a welcome one. She is not a six-furlong horse, and this trip move aligns with her pedigree as her Dam was a 1m winner and her Sire a narrow second over 1m in a Group 1 in Australia.

She disappointed us at Chelmsford last time, but the first time hood might be to blame, and it was a strange race, but the money came in droves. She looked like she would drop out of the back of the TV before running on again, only to be beaten three lengths. The move back to turf is a good one, having shown plenty of promise at York when conceding race experience to some hardened sprinters, but clocked the fastest final furlong of the lot.

Her run at Chester prior was very eye-catching when a 1/2 length third from a wide draw, and she did the best of those from off the pace and finished with a rattle behind a subsequent winner. She was denied a clear run there, so this trip move looks correct on balance and will bring further improvement.

Most of today's rivals are exposed older horses, and the form horse - Two Tempting - has a wide draw in stall ten and has found this stiff finish too much in the past (1m is the maximum).

The market may know more than I do regarding Mudskipper, but that's a chance I am willing to take at the prices. Back the selection at 7/17.80 or bigger.