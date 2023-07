No. 8 Enthused (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: James Owen

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 105

The 16:00 Stratford Summer Salver provides the race of the day on Sunday, and while Jamacho came under consideration as the winner of the race 12 months ago, he is in bad nick and was thrashed last time. It's hard to be confident about his chances on three runs this season despite being off a 3lb lower mark since that success.

Enthused for James Owen is worth a shot in a better race and is certainly off a good mark considering he was a very useful sort on the Flat with a rating in the high 80s.

Sharp tracks suit him, and if the race becomes tactical, he does possess a fair amount of pace. He also tends to race prominently and should sit handy behind potential front-runners Oakley and Byzantine Empire as he does need some cover.

The 6yo runs from a very low weight here and with ground unlikely to be an issue, he should be able to handle the rise in class.

Back Enthused @ 7/24.40 Bet now

No. 4 Fabuleux Du Clos (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Simon West

Jockey: Bruce Lynn

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 110

The heavy showers that hit Perth have completely thinned out the card on Sunday with testing conditions making it a day for not the dainty of foot.

In fact, just 12 runners in the first four races hardly lends itself for a bet with such short prices, but Fabuleux Du Clos is one that has heavy ground form - which cannot be said for the rivals in this 3m Handicap Hurdle.

I'm surprised Fabuleux Du Clos isn't favourite and I anticipate the 11/43.70 to shorten, with the 8yo proven in the ground. Indeed, from his nine career starts so far, he has raced eight times on soft or heavy, so the trainer Simon West knows he won't have an issue.

The only question mark is the trip, as the selection goes up to 3m for the first time, but he was last seen in the spring winning over 2m5f at Newcastle in heavy, and he improved for the step up in trip on that occasion.

It's a first start today since March following wind surgery and expect him to be held up.

Back Fabuleux Du Clos @ 11/43.70 Bet now

Get Daryl Carter's Sunday tips here.