Daryl has two Sunday bets from Perth and Chantilly

Paros switching to a right-handed track can see him score

Araminta's Goodwood form has been underestimated

No. 2 Paros (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Dr Richard Newland

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 115

It's a competitive race despite the lack of runners, which seems to have become a theme on the summer jumps scene, but Paros - 5/42.24 on the Betfair Sportsbook - makes the most appeal of the trio here, having stopped the rot in a more competitive affair at Worcester last time.

He shaped nicely for a long way at Worcester on his stable/chase debut before being outpaced on the run-in, but the form looks solid in the context of this race. The switch to a right-handed track looks positive, having lost a few lengths by jumping to the right on that occasion.

Contrary to the popular, I am not worried about the ground for this former French recruit, having been a ready debut hurdle winner in Dieppe on deep ground.

And he travelled sublimely well in his introductory hurdle at Sandown on deep ground (heavy) before fading but traded at a low of 1.54, having been keen early. It wasn't the ground that had him beat that day or on his four starts before this yard debut.

With just the one chase start under his belt, he is open to further improvement in this sphere and was once a promising prospect for Nicky Henderson and can get the better of the ten-year-old Rakhine State, who may find it late in the day to drop back to 2m for the first time over fences. However, it seems the logical move by connections, given he last finished out a race some time ago.

Peaceful Sunday could spark back to life for a switch in scenery now starting out for new trainer Jennie Candlish. Still, despite his Maiden Hurdle victory coming on a right-handed track, he has jumped out to the left when tackling fences, which could cost him precious ground.

I make the selection more of a 10/111.88 chance, so back him at evens or bigger.

No. 8 (5) Araminta (Ire) Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: Gerald Mosse

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

The form of the French runners in this contest is unreliable. Today's favourite Immensitude has improved with each outing and unlucky not have visited the winner's enclosure on more than two occasions. She would have benefitted from a more vigorous ride at Saint-Cloud in March and was denied a clear passage on her penultimate start at the same venue, so her latest win was not out of turn. It was, however, courtesy of a pace collapse, and she may not get that here.

Excellent Truth couldn't grab the lead last time in Paris but stuck on well. However, that form ties in very closely with the favourite among a further three of these, and Amy Murphy's Miss Cantik forced that one into a dead heat with that one when Excellent Truth had the run of the race on her penultimate start - and that's certainly no world beater with all due respect to connections.

Kamiyah arrives here having contested a stronger race than this last time and wasn't disgraced. She could have a big say in matters, as could the German raider Quantanamera who is hard to weigh up.

Still, the British raider Araminta - back at BSP- is offered up to follow up her excellent Goodwood Height Of Fashion Listed victory. She has progressed race-by-race thus far and has looked incredibly talented in doing so.

She scored in promising style at Newbury on her debut in a mickey mouse Maiden. Still, it was the sizeable step forward she took at Goodwood next time to chase home two brilliant older rivals in Roman Mist (101) and Zellie (105) - the latter having been beaten under three lengths in the 2022 English 1,000 Guineas.

That form has worked out well. The fourth, Candle Of Hope, wasn't beaten far into fifth in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot, while the fifth was beaten four lengths in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge.

Araminta's latest victory at Goodwood was turned into a procession inside the final furlong, and the fourth has since been beaten a similar distance next time at Newcastle by Al Husn.

The form looks very good in the context of this race, and given many of these like to be held up, she should get the first run and will be hard to peg back once in full flight.

She makes plenty of appeal at the general 9/43.25 or bigger, but she has drifted in the betting market in all three of her races to date, and it would have proven far more profitable backing her at BSP rather than her opening odds, so I am going to take that approach here.