No. 8 Saved By The River (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Daniel Sansom

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 80

Cold Case and Mr Wonderful both ran well yesterday to secure the each-way part of Saturday's double, and Mr Wonderful was a monstrous gamble on the afternoon - backed from 12/113.00 into 3/13.95 and hitting 1.51/2 in the process.

Sunday's action has mostly succumbed to the weather with the rain crows circling for the whole weekend, and we're without Curragh and Redcar, leaving just Newton Abbot and Stratford.

Saxon Queen heads the betting for the 14:52 3m2f Handicap Hurdle at 11/82.32, but with rain forecast, soft conditions could be a problem as Peter Bowen's mare has never raced on anything with soft in the description.

For that reason, and with 11 runners, there's an each-way angle to be played amongst the rather motely crew and Seamus Mullins' Saved By The River might be able to build on a run at Fontwell last time.

That was by far and away his best run from a reduced mark in 0-100 company and he's in the same grade this afternoon.

Today represents a new challenge too in terms of trip, as he is stepping up from 2m5f to 3m2f.

If the ground goes soft, there's one glimmer from his days in Ireland where he kept on from the back in soft conditions at Limerick only to unseat two out when hampered by a faller.

With blinkers chanced for the first time and as one of the younger horses in the field getting weight, it's pushing it to pin the hopes on that sole run in Ireland, but he could potentially improve for the trip after Fontwell.

No. 8 Footloose Man SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

It's hard to get excited about the rest of the action at Stratford, but there's interest in the closing bumper at 16:52, and a move on the Sportsbook too from a big price - with Footloose Man supported from 14/115.00 into 9/19.80.

The 4yo ran a nice on debut at Worcester in the spring earlier this year, and he travelled strongly into contention before he was beaten at 1.558/15 in-running.

He once again ran at Worcester in June, and again on good ground, with another defeat at a shorter price in-play at around 3.55/2 when finishing third from a steady gallop.

A bigger field might help and while it's a bit of a guess with the possibility of softer conditions, he should dip well under his price in the race and looks overpriced.

