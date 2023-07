Four Sunday rides for Ryan Moore at the Curragh

Every chance for Jumbly if running to her best

Guineas form would give Jackie Oh a big chance

No. 4 (2) Mayfair (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

She is by sire of the moment Justify out of our Cheveley Park winner Clemmie, so I imagine she will be popular in the betting and hopefully her backers will be right.

But we also run Grateful, who is by Galileo out of Tepin, so she hardly pales in comparison on the breeding front. I'd have happily ridden either, and let's hope one comes out on top, though this could be a very good maiden. The ground is the big unknown at this stage.

No. 6 (3) Jumbly SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

We went into the Duke Of Cambridge confident of a very good run after her Curragh comeback and, while she clearly didn't run badly when fourth at Royal Ascot, maybe we expected a little better. And the ground could be a factor here, even though she won on soft when trained by Roger Charlton.

However, if she runs up to her optimum level, she would have every chance, and the step down to 7f in likely testing conditions may just suit in a winnable Group 2. We will see.

No. 5 (4) Jackie Oh (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

It's a competitive Group 3 but there is certainly no stand-out going into the race, and hopefully Jackie Oh can return to her best after running down the field in the Sandringham on fast ground.

Her previous form, which included winning form on heavy and a fifth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, would certainly give her every chance in this and the intermediate trip of 1m1f - she has form over 1m and 1m2f - could well suit. To be honest though, you could make a case for any of the eight in here, and that includes our Lambada, who will enjoy the likely conditions.

No. 8 (10) Milwaukee (Usa) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

It's the first time I have ridden him but he has shown a consistent level of form to date and hopefully this represents a fair opportunity for the Justify colt.