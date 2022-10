Tate has 41% strike-rate this term with AW 2yos

Novice racing dominates Wednesday's action on the Flat with with seven of the eight races at Newmarket for juveniles, while Kempton has its fair share with five juvenile races.

Qalahari Queen will make her debut tonight on the All-Weather for trainer James Tate, and she's in one of the most winnable races as there's no John Gosden or Charlie Appleby in opposition.

Tate's numbers with 2yos on the All-Weather this year are excellent, with the yard firing in 7-17 at 41% in 2022 - which is double in terms of a percentage against any other age and surface. His five-year record with 2yos on the AW is the highest too - with a high percentage placed in that time.

Favourite Paspaley and second fav Primrose Ridge look beatable, and the latter is going backwards albeit highly tried with a rating of 80 and Qalahari Queen gets 5lb from both.

With three 2yo winners in her pedigree and a reasonable draw in five, she's worth taking a little chance on at small stakes each-way too considering we have the three places.

Lion can produce a stirring performance and should stay well

Back Lion Guard @ 5.59/2 in the 18:00 at Kempton

No. 6 (5) Lion Guard SBK 5/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Charlie Appleby has won this 2yo Novice three times in the last three seasons, so it's a surprise (and a relief to other trainers) that he hasn't got a runner for this year's.

Nine of the field with experience have achieved little with poor time figures, and the newcomer Lion Guard for James Ferguson looks the most interesting.

His mother Gertrude Versed raced for Johnny G and her only win came on the AW, and one of her sons also has winning form on the AW in Battle Of The Nile - who is now trained by J Snackers - what a name.

Remember Dick Doughtywylie? He too is a relation and scored at Lingfield, so there's a chance Lion Guard will take to this surface well. He is likely to say well beyond 7f for the future too.

Ferguson is 6-27 at 22% with 2yos on the AW and has a high placed percentage with placed juveniles on All-Weather surfaces at around 46%.

And it's Safer Gambling Week, and always bet responsibly and only stake what you can afford

