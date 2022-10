At Betfair, we've always believed betting should be fun and fair for everyone. To make sure it stays that way, we've got a set of Safer Gambling tools to put you in the driving seat, so you can manage every aspect of your play. And that's why we're proudly supporting Safer Gambling Week 2022 and we'll be shining a light on the ways you can use our tools to stay one step ahead."

Deposit Limit

To keep things fun and fair, we'll help you keep tabs on spending. When you deposit money to Betfair, we'll double check it doesn't exceed the limit you set for the day, week, or month. Pretty clever.

Loss Limit

We all want to make the most of game day! That's why we've created your Loss Limit tool, so you can set a cap on your potential losses each calendar day, week, month, or year. It's based on your net losses, taking winnings into account, so if you buy in for 50, then win 10, your net loss will be 40.

Gaming Time Check

When you're having fun, it's easy to lose track of time. So, to make things fair we thought we'd help you keep tabs on yours. With Gaming Time Checks, you can set yourself reminders to take a break from playing and to notify you of your net position in that session.

Time Out

Even champions take a half time break That's why we thought it only fair to help you take a pause from playing with Betfair. You can set your Time Out to press pause on your account for up to 30 days. You won't be able to access your account while your Time Out is in place.

Self Exclusion

When you want to take a longer break, the Self Exclusion tool is an extra pair of hands to help you stick to that plan - it'll block you from Betfair for six months or longer. It's your choice to pick particular products to exclude yourself from, or you can sit out from all our products.