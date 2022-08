Nigwa to excel with her new trip at Nottingham

Back Nigwa @ 2.47/5 in the 14:30 at Nottingham

No. 11 (3) Nigwa SBK 6/4 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

A couple of placed runners yesterday with Sea Gifted finishing second and Maghlaak collecting third. Both came out looking good prospects and I suspect the horse that beat Sea Gifted is well above average. The placed double paid around 7/2, so I am slightly kicking myself for playing win only.

On with Thursday's action and another Novice Stakes appeals to have a punt with and that's Ed Bethell's 3yo filly Nigwa.

She's the first filly out of Nell Gwyn winner Daban and ran very well on her debut at Nottingham last month behind a previous Godolphin winner for John Gosden.

It was almost a blueprint run from a Sea The Stars filly - running over perhaps shorter than ideal at 1m and staying on with purpose after an awkward start.

She was on the inside of the quartet and didn't travel nearly as well as the winner, who looked to have a bit too much pace, but once she switched on the outside, she finished with a flourish. So much so her final sectional run at a finishing speed quicker than the winner at 105%, also clocked a 12.70 sectional at the end, compared to Thundershower's 13.11.

Her price of 12.97 in a field of four reflected that not too much was expected, and having hit 1.4640/85 in the run, we'll see her at a more suitable trip today of 1m2f.

Sea The Stars as you probably are all aware of from this column, is by far my favourite sire, and his record as a sire of winners at Nottingham stands at 19%, with a placed record of 48%.

Meredif to enjoy a return to Colwick Park

Back Meredif @ 4.84/1 in the 16:00 at Nottingham

No. 2 (2) Meredif SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 77

Trainer Owen Burrows has only had 11 winners this term, but that's a figure from a small amount of runners and a seasonal strike-rate of 29% is good going.

His 3yo filly Meredif is in a weak-looking 6f handicap to close the Nottingham card at 16:00, and a return to Colwick Park and better ground will suit her.

She won the "Slip Anchor" Maiden at the track last September by a comfortable 2L, finally translating some of her her homework as she had been previously backed in races. The times suggested the ground was on the easier side of good, and similar conditions await.

Her comeback run this year was in 0-95 company at York, a far hotter race than today's and she wasn't disgraced there over the far side, although she ran poorly last time out at Haydock over 5f, but I am putting that down to the testing ground rather than any attitude problems, as she was never going a yard.

Meredif's two best runs have both been at Nottingham, and she looks ready to go up to 6f today in a race that looks moderate to say the least.

Burrows remains in hot form over the last month with 5-12 at 41%.

July winners:

Politesse 5/2 Won

Lawful Command 12/1 Placed

New London 2/1 Won

Royal Scotsman 11/8 Won

Supreme King 6/1 Placed

Sanitiser 11/2 Placed

Torquator Tasso 10/1 Placed

Erosandpsyche 5/2 Won

Helpmeout 15/2 Win and Placed

Wade's Magic 13/2 Placed

Treasure Trove 9/2 Placed R4

Larry Looby 7/4 Won

Johnson's Blue 9/2 Won

Bayou Belle 9/2 Placed

Royal Aclaim 3/1 Won

New London 5/2 Won

Emily Dickinson 12/1 Placed

The Charmer 13/2 Won

Sea On Time 11/10 Won