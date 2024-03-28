Daily Racing Multiple Tips: Two big prices for a Finals Day each-way double

Ed Dunlop stayer to make his mark

No. 4 (2) Citizen General (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 96

I put up Citizen General in this week's antepost column at 12s, and he's one of the younger brigade at five years of age looking to make his mark on Finals Day. He had shortened too at one stage in the build-up to Friday and was at 10/111.00.

He's off the back of a personal best winning at Kempton last time from 89, but he won convincingly there by 4L and Ed Dunlop's horse is certainly a stayer on the up.

He's quite a smooth traveller too, and he seems to have proved himself over 2m, although the trip at a testing track will ask another question, but he did win at Pontefract in 2022 over 1m4f, so he should be operating at this sort of distance these days.

Let's not forget he cost 150k for Dunlop, and by Camelot, he still has the chance to make up into a nice horse.

At the price we can play him at double-figures each-way as it does look wide open.

No. 6 (13) Blanchland (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 105

Blanchland was a slight drifter from 8/19.00 when first up on the Sportsbook on Monday for the Easter Classic, and had hit 10/111.00 at one point towards the back-end of the week, but he fits the bill in terms of our price range today for the Sportsbook double each-way.

The 4yo is by a stallion I love in Farhh as they stay so well, and he's still relatively low mileage on the All-Weather with a record of 2-5.

Farhh has enjoyed success at Newcastle too in keeping with the stiff nature of the track with 17 placed from 51 runners at 33% overall at the course, but it's higher over Friday's distance of 1m2f with 3-8 win at 38% and three placed too.

It's the angle I am with for Blanchland with the return to Newcastle as he won a very warm Maiden at the track (a Class 2 worth a fair bit of money) in 2022, and also scored over 1m4f at the course to preserve his unbeaten record here.

He finished second in the Zetland Stakes as a 2yo, and that's a race that produces stayers, so while there's a question mark with him over 1m2f and whether he has the pace here to deal with quicker horses, his stamina might be drawn out at the track he loves to hopefully hit the frame.

