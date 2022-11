Sleeping Satellite a well-backed winner yesterday

Our multiple man is looking forward to seeing a good prospect in the Maiden Hurdle at 12:50

Alan Dudman has a 25/1 Sportsbook double for Tuesday in Ireland

The Big Doyen looks a fine prospect for Fahey

Back The Big Doyen @ 3.505/2 in the 12:50 at Punchestown

No. 16 The Big Doyen (Ire) SBK 11/5 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Peter Fahey, Ireland

Jockey: K. C. Sexton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Another one-two with a first and second yesterday for the Monday double, although no qualms with Elnajmm's silver medal behind a smart sort for Roger Varian. We were on the right side of the well-backed Sleeping Satellite to add to the recent NHF Bumper form for the column.

Plenty of runners across two divisions for the 2m Maiden Hurdle, and I am keen to take on the Willie Mullins-trained Hunters Yarn in favour of The Big Doyen.

Peter Fahey trains the selection and the Kildare man enjoyed a stellar success on Sunday when winning the Troytown with The Big Dog. The pick looked a fine prospect when winning his first two starts in the Bumper sphere, including smashing his rivals under a penalty at Punchestown by 15L. Cool Survivor was in second that day for Gigginstown and was sent off odds-on, but The Big Doyen brushed him aside and fairly munched up the ground down the straight. Cool Survivor has won twice already this season over hurdles, including an easy Listed success recently.

As the name suggests, he is a big unit with a huge stride, and I do like the Doyen horses over jumps as they all seem to have a physical presence. He's another of my jumps' sires.

He ran against Facile Vega the following February and made his hurdling debut after a break recently at Fairyhouse. He was narrowly beaten behind Caldwell Diamond, and the pair had put 7L between them to the third and Caldwell Diamond held some previous smart form. Although I can't quite believe The Big Doyen didn't win that race earlier in the month.

He hit 1.21/5 in defeat, but it could have been fitness that was lacking at the end - especially in the soft conditions. He won't mind a return to slightly better ground today. He's a good jumper of a hurdle too and looked very efficient and low with a fine technique at Fairyhouse.

I rate him as a nice hurdling prospect this term.

Play it cool with progressive hurdler

Back Coolnacritta @ 9.08/1 in the 14:25 at Punchestown

No. 10 Coolnacritta (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Mark Fahey, Ireland

Jockey: R. A. Doyle

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 108

It's another Fahey selection for the second pick, this time Mark, and his Coolnacritta looks a decent each-way bet for 2m Handicap Hurdle in quite an open-looking race.

He was progressive at a low level in 2021 which included a 4L win at Hexham in June on decent ground, and he absolutely bolted up for then-trainer Neil Mechie. He subsequently joined Mark Fahey and scored twice at Fairyhouse and Tramore - both on decent ground from marks of 93 and 98, but he travels well and could still be ahead of his mark even though he is up 10lb. And Hexham form travels well.

He has won over 2m2f and stays 2m4f, and there's scope down the line for a trip as he is related to the Scottish National winner Joes Edge.

All of his form is mostly on good ground, so I'll be hoping the dry forecast makes an impact.

October/November singles winners:

Sleeping Satellite 15/8 Won

Lifetime Ambition 9/1 Placed

Rebellious Gale 9/2 Placed

Lunar Discovery 2/1 Won

Favour And Fortune 11/2 Win and Place

Halsafari 9/1 Placed

Tagabawa 4/5 Won

Documenting 7/2 Won

I See You Well 17/2 Placed

Eva's Oskar 8/1 Placed

Sea Gifted 11/4 Won

Sweet Will 9/1 Won and Placed

Vaynor 7/4 Won

Magical Vision 10/1 Won and Placed

De Legislator 9/10 Won

Captain Quint 2/1 Won

Fiston Du Mou 5/2 Won

Rickety Gate 5/2 Won

Warren Point 9/4 Won

Pennymoor 17/2 Won and Placed

Tarhib 5/1 Won

Hoganville 3/1 Won

Sole Pretender 9/1 Placed R4

Maximilian Evens Won

Another Odyssey 5/4 Won

Magnetic North 16/1 Placed

Mr Alan 4/1 Won

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won