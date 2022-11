Two placed efforts for Alan yesterday and a 1.2 in-running second

Sea The Stars newcomer could get off to a winning start

Alan Dudman has a 6.88 Sportsbook double for Monday at Catterick and Kempton

Satellite on the radar for bumper debut

Back Sleeping Satellite @ 2.757/4 in the 15:30 at Catterick

No. 4 Sleeping Satellite (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.56 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Another second yesterday for the column, but it was in the Troytown and Lifetime Ambition this time who went low in-running in defeat. A 1.21/5 in-play to go with Island Run's 1.011/100 in the last seven days was another painful one. However, with Rebellious Gale's place using the Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook, a crumb of comfort came with the each-way double landed.

We had a bit of success with two bumper newcomers last week, and Sleeping Satellite is the one for the closing Catterick race on Monday.

Tipperary Star is the favourite at 11/8 for Warren Greatrex, and while she ran very well at Aintree on her debut, I tend to think that horses from the Greatrex yard often go off a little short in the betting.

Sleeping Satellite is a likely type on paper, and while that's a cliche, he is by Mahler and he's turning into an excellent staying stallion for jumpers. He won a PTP in April and subsequently changed hands for £85,000 at the Cheltenham Sales and with two bumper winners in his pedigree, he makes appeal on that front too.

His trainer Donald McCain shows a +22.50 profit at Catterick in the last five seasons.

Haggas newcomer can lead a choice field

Back Elnajmm @ 3.02/1 in the 16:15 at Kempton

No. 6 (12) Elnajmm SBK 2/1 EXC 3.9 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

William Haggas won the 16:15 7f Novice Stakes last term with Spirit Of Nguru and he could repeat the trick with his newcomer Elnajmm on Monday.

He turned out to be a 90 horse, and the draw gods must have seen that, as Spirit Of Nguru was drawn in 12 that day, and Elnajmm also has the 12 box.

This could be a good race with Ralph Beckett and Sean Woods fielding 2yos with experience and a John Gosden/George Strawbridge newcomer for good measure.

Haggas trained the selection's mother Muneyra, who won on the All-Weather in a light career on just her second start, and as a Dubawi, I like that angle as his runners act so well at Kempton and artificials. Elnajmm is a son of Sea The Stars, as is the Gosden runner Brightly and the sire's stats at Kempton are always worth noting at 14% win and 32%.

It's a field of choicely-bred newcomers, but a Sea The Stars will always sway me here and this is the dam's first ever runner.

October/November singles winners:

Lifetime Ambition 9/1 Placed

Rebellious Gale 9/2 Placed

Lunar Discovery 2/1 Won

Favour And Fortune 11/2 Win and Place

Halsafari 9/1 Placed

Tagabawa 4/5 Won

Documenting 7/2 Won

I See You Well 17/2 Placed

Eva's Oskar 8/1 Placed

Sea Gifted 11/4 Won

Sweet Will 9/1 Won and Placed

Vaynor 7/4 Won

Magical Vision 10/1 Won and Placed

De Legislator 9/10 Won

Captain Quint 2/1 Won

Fiston Du Mou 5/2 Won

Rickety Gate 5/2 Won

Warren Point 9/4 Won

Pennymoor 17/2 Won and Placed

Tarhib 5/1 Won

Hoganville 3/1 Won

Sole Pretender 9/1 Placed R4

Maximilian Evens Won

Another Odyssey 5/4 Won

Magnetic North 16/1 Placed

Mr Alan 4/1 Won

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won