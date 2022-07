Shanghai to set the pulses racing from the front

Back Pulse Of Shanghai @ 12.011/1 in the 14:20 at Dundalk

No. 3 (3) Pulse Of Shanghai (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 87

A search party might be needed for runners at Bath today with just 30 across the six-race card and three of them contain a grand total of four, four and three. Likewise, the same search party will be called upon for yesterday's two selections - who both ran way below market expectations. And indeed mine.

It's a warm welcome back to Dundalk for Tuesday and trainer Ado McGuinness is double-handed in the 14:20 5f Handicap with Harry's Bar and Pulse Of Shanghai - and it's the latter that appeals a bit more at an each-way price.

He is one of five CD winners in the line-up and has a decent strike-rate on the surface at 4-10 compared to his turf record of just 1-20.

The sprinting sage McGuinness has tried a few things of late with the 6yo with a couple of different combinations of headgear, and a variety of trips too with 6f and 7f. Ergo his turf mark has plummeted down 10lb to 75, but he's still 12lb higher on his Dundalk rating.

His last effort over CD was one of his better ones; finishing not too far behind Harry's Bar when setting off too quickly from the front from his inside draw. That pace set up the race for his stablemate, but there's a big differential in the price comparing the two, as they are more closely matched than the market would suggest.

That CD effort was back in May - his first for McGuinnes since switching from Kieran Cotter and a return to 5f today with those fast-out-of-the-gate tactics should make a decent shot of getting into the first three. Jockey Ronan Whelan stole a big race from the front for McGuinness earlier in the season with Pretreville and hopefully he can do the same.

The trainer however needs to address a bit of a cold spell as he's without a win in 55, but Whelan in the last five seasons is the top rider around this circuit in terms of number of victories on 88 - 23 clear of his nearest rival.

Bayou's chances enhanced with headgear

Back Bayou Belle @ 5.59/2 in the 18:00 at Killarney

No. 15 (13) Bayou Belle (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Jarlath P. Fahey, Ireland

Jockey: J. A. Powell

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 49

Bayou Belle is still seeking her first victory, but she came close to breaking her maiden last time at Bellewstown over 1m and almost landed a big gamble as she was heavily punted from some big prices.

That fast finishing third was by some way her career best and has opened up a few doors in terms of trip as she had previously been racing over shorter.

The 3yo filly was ragged leaving the stalls on that occasion but was scrubbed up to the inside to gain her position - of which she lost again with 3f to go down the back straight as she was chopped for pace quite markedly before coming widest off the turn to storm home. The injection of pace from Pargy Bee caught her out, but the first-time cheekpieces today should help that.

Kildare trainer Jarlath Farley has only had three winners from just 33 runners this term, but his last six horses have finished 1372234.

July winners:

Royal Aclaim 3/1 Won

New London 5/2 won

Emily Dickinson 12/1 placed

The Charmer 13/2 won

Sea On Time 11/10 won

June and May previous winners:

Australian Angel 4/1 Won

Prince Dundee 5/2 Won

Blackrod 8/1 Placed

Royal Scotsman 9/1 Placed

Mooneista 10/1 Placed

Zaccerela 15/2 Placed

One World 3/1 Won

All Lies Ahead 7/1 Placed

Magical Morning 5/1 Won

Palm Lily 9/4 Won

Sole Pretender Evens Won

Clear The Runway 6/4 Won

Rich Belief 3/1 Won

Exit To Where 9/4 Won

Boardman 9/4 Won

Sea La Rosa 11/4 Won

Quickthorn 4/1 Won

Alpine Sierra 15/8 Won

Secret Shadow 9/2 Placed

Mooneista 13/2 Placed

Lionel 3/1 Won

Sea Silk Road 13/8 Won

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed

Haizoom 10/1 Won and Placed

Sea Silk Road 8/1 Won

Brotherly Company 17/2 Won