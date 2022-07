The Toff should enjoy step up in trip

Back The Toff @ 2.68/5 in the 15:25 at Ffos Las

No. 4 (7) The Toff (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

We're at "The Ffos" today, where The Toff heads the betting for the 15:35 Restricted Maiden, and while an unoriginal selection, the opposition with two newcomers gets him into the list.

Owen Burrows struck at the weekend but his newcomer Almutawakel (I'm sure we've seen that name before) is fairly easy to back, and runners from that yard tend not to have them revved up first time, while the Alice Haynes Amo Raing representative looks to have a speedy pedigree and isn't an obvious one at the trip of nearly 1m.

And that's the nub of the race, as The Toff looks ripe for this step up in distance following his effort at Nottingham on quick ground over 6f last time.

The 2yo caught the on debut at Chepstow when he seemed to get the hang of this racing malarkey towards the end having shown his inexperience and potential lack of pace over 6f there.

His Nottingham run last time was behind a Patrick Owens newcomer who looked quite smart, but it's the extra 2f at a stiff track that makes him more of a punt than the newcomers.

Sir Mark and Morris can complete the double with Double

Back At The Double @ 5.04/1 in the 18:25 at Wolverhampton

No. 6 (4) At The Double (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 54

I cannot remember the last time I backed a Sir Mark Prescott runner, but At The Double's chances go into the trip category once again for the second selection with a mammoth increase in distance for handicap debut over 1m6f.

Sir Mark was interviewed at the weekend talking about the lack of form in the early part of the campaign, or more lack of runners as the Baronet didn't run too many of his string.

He seems happier with the form of the yard and At The Double has quite a nice pedigree to start out life handicapping from a lowly mark of 54 considering he cost 85,000 guineas.

His three starts to date were at prices of 150/1, 200/1 and 100/1, so he was fairly cold in the market for the trio.

Luke Morris is on for the old firm and he'll need to improve some very poor numbers at Wolverhampton with just 3-82 at nearly 4% - which for the leading rider at the track with 113 winners in five seasons is way down.

July winners: Royal Aclaim 3/1 Won

New London 5/2 won

Emily Dickinson 12/1 placed

The Charmer 13/2 won

Sea On Time 11/10 won

June and May previous winners:

Australian Angel 4/1 Won

Prince Dundee 5/2 Won

Blackrod 8/1 Placed

Royal Scotsman 9/1 Placed

Mooneista 10/1 Placed

Zaccerela 15/2 Placed

One World 3/1 Won

All Lies Ahead 7/1 Placed

Magical Morning 5/1 Won

Palm Lily 9/4 Won

Sole Pretender Evens Won

Clear The Runway 6/4 Won

Rich Belief 3/1 Won

Exit To Where 9/4 Won

Boardman 9/4 Won

Sea La Rosa 11/4 Won

Quickthorn 4/1 Won

Alpine Sierra 15/8 Won

Secret Shadow 9/2 Placed

Mooneista 13/2 Placed

Lionel 3/1 Won

Sea Silk Road 13/8 Won

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed

Haizoom 10/1 Won and Placed

Sea Silk Road 8/1 Won

Brotherly Company 17/2 Won