Al Dudman landed a multiple yesterday with two out of two winners

Cork is the destination for Sunday's duo of Hiddenvalley Lake and I Sea The Moon

Today's two selections pay out 13/1 on the Sportsbook multiple

Read and follow our daily Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Hiddenvalley to lay down a marker up in trip

Back Hiddenvalley Lake @ 3.55/2 in the 13:15 at Cork

No. 4 Hiddenvalley Lake (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Jim Crowley was certainly our man yesterday with a tidy double and two nice horses provided the 9.83 winning pair, although Tarjamah drifted out to a very nice BSP of 4.06, likewise Manaafith to 3.259/4. And those Dubawi stats for juveniles are something else.

With no Newcastle and Southwell at the time of writing in the balance, at least we have Cork and Hilly Way day plus two other Graded races. Much needed in this weather. Energumene is the star attraction, although at 1/7 it's a complete non-betting event.

We'll deal with the Grade 3 Stayers' Hurdle at 13:15 and Henry De Bromhead's Hiddenvalley Lake, a 5yo who is sent straight out into this company from his hurdling debut, but he looked pretty good winning his race at Naas 29 days ago and can justify his 5/2 price on the Sportsbook.

The second and fifth have both come out to record wins from that race to boost the form.

The ground was soft that day, and his success over 2m3f indicated he looked a strong stayer and was a perfect starting point. Always handy under Rachael Blackmore, the field started to thin out down the straight, and the horse showed a good attitude when hitting the second from home flat-footed, but he re-galvanised himself and jumped the last well, and was immediately into his stride from leaving the flight, and that's a quality I like to see.

He looked every inch a stayer, and should have little trouble with the 3m trip considering there are three horses in his pedigree who got that trip. His dam Coming Home has been an excellent broodmare with her jumpers and has produced six individual NH winners that are tough and take their racing well.

Hopefully we can get off to a good start, and the owners of Hiddenvalley Lake too as he cost a cool 200k at last winter's Cheltenham Sales.

Moon can be seen as an improver in a big field

Back I Sea The Moon @ 4.03/1 in the 15:20 at Cork

No. 10 I Sea The Moon (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Barry Fitzgerald, Ireland

Jockey: B. Hayes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 92

A huge field of 24 awaits for the closing 2m4f Novice Handicap Hurdle, and like many of these races, some have shown nothing thus far and have virtually no appeal, but I Sea The Moon going up in distance should unlock a bit more improvement, even though she is pretty tight at 3/1 in such a big field.

She has improved since switching to handicaps from her seven starts to date and her best effort so far came at Clonmel last time and was rather unlucky to bump into a bit of a lurker in Lucky Max, who had been massively punted and landed a huge gamble.

That was 409 days ago so there's the issue of fitness to consider, and her previous second was even further back in the summer of 2021 at Tramore, a race where she finished second on her handicap debut but she shaped very much like a stayer. That tight track wouldn't have been ideal either and off 92, she still has a bit of improvement in her in a weak race.

Up to 2m4f today, she'll be at home in the conditions if it goes softer as her best run came in soft and Monsun is in the family, and they love the juice.