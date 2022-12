Jim Crowley has impressive Wolverhampton stats for trainers John Gosden and Roger Varian

Manaafith could be a cut above in fillies' feature

Tonight's Wolverhampton selections pay out nearly 10/1 in a Sportsbook multiple

Read and follow our daily Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Some strong Gosden numbers for Wolverhampton and Dubawi

Back Tarjamah @ 3.55/2 in the 17:20 at Wolverhampton

No. 12 (8) Tarjamah SBK 9/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

It's an All-Weather themed double for Saturday evening, and there's little choice as playing against the weather at the moment is somewhat of a pyrrhic battle.

Wolverhampton looks a more interesting card than Newcastle, in particular the 17:20 1m Fillies' Novice Stakes, a race in which Marcus Tregoning's Marie Laveau will be looking to get off the mark on her third attempt. Switchel and Nakano also have experience, and nestled in between in the betting is the John Gosden filly Tarjamah at 5/2.

There's a well-stocked dam side with stamina, as the great-dam Grecian Bride has produced a lot of stayers, although we haven't got much evidence with the selection's mother (and daughter of Grecian Bride) who has produced only one horse of average ability.

Tajamah's sire Dubawi's numbers at Wolverhampton throw up some quality stats. His record at the track is 23% win and 43% placed, which rises for all 2yo races to 26% and 52%. However, the jewel in the stats crown is Dubawi's record with juveniles over 1m to 1m1f (tonight's trip) - which reads 37% win and 60% placed.

Add to that, Gosden's 2yo record at Wolves is 30% and 54% placed. While the favourite Marie Laveau has been in Newmarket and Newbury novice events, the form of her latest run has seen the fifth well beaten in a few runs since (and is rated just 68), and the third has been turned over at Lingfield.

Jim Crowley and Gosden together at Wolves are 2-3 at 66%.

Manaafith looks a progressive filly for feature

Back Manaafith @ 2.757/4 in the 17:50 at Wolverhampton

No. 1 (9) Manaafith (Usa) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 91

The race of the night at Wolves is the following 17:50 Fillies' Handicap and a 0-90, although most prominent in the betting I don't like.

Jilly Cooper is for Charlie and Mark Johnston, but I don't back runners from that yard and Gosden's Shining Al Danah produced a poor time winning at Newcastle and was beaten recently. There's also George Margarson's Farhh To Shy, who has been dropped a chunk but still looks poorly treated from 90 and the trainer doesn't have many AW winners.

Therefore, by process of elimination, the Roger Varian Manaafith should be able to win this despite her wide draw.

The 3yo filly absolutely bolted up on her handicap debut at Kempton in September, a race in which she travelled with a lovely smooth way of going, and she quickened up smartly off a steady pace to win easily from 84.

She received the perfect ride on the inside at Kempton - coming with a burst of speed at the cutaway to produce two final sectionals of 11.31 and 11.13 at a race finishing speed of 108%, so we know she has a turn of pace, and she looked a cut above in that race.

It was similar when she scored in her novice win at Chelmsford, and the way she scooted around the corner for home was impressive - although once again the Essex track failed to produce any data. But going left-handed won't be a problem either judged on that and Lingfield.

Jim Crowley and Roger Varian together at Wolves have a 42% strike-rate. Not bad stats those! Manaafith could be a lot better than 91 against some up-and-down rivals, and the double for the Crowley two pays out 9.68.