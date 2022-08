Maker and Brace can follow up Stratford win

Back Joly Maker @ 4.03/1 in the 16:34 at Cartmel

No. 1 Joly Maker (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jamie Brace

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 106

We went big yesterday with a 100/1 each-way treble, and a real shame Muktamil couldn't hit the places at 16/1, as Vino Victrix was an excellent winner at Goodwood last night for yesterday's column, and an easy one too. Muktamil showed ability, but third would have done!

Joly Maker turns out for the 43rd in his career and if he can replicate is latest win at Stratford, he should be hard to beat.

He's not the market leader here as that honour goes to Tico Times, who bolted up by 7L at Cartmel last time with a huge return to form. However, he's not consistent and to back him at 6/4 to follow up, I'd rather go with Joly Maker.

Jonjo O'Neill's 8yo travelled so well under Jamie Brace at Stratford on his favoured good ground and Brace knows how to ride him - which is usually switched off held up and ridden "cold". He jumped well too, especially down the back straight followed by a lovely leap at the last in pole position.

With Tico Times the confirmed front-runner, the tactics should be fairly straightforward.

Monty can be the don on her chase debut

Back The Grey Monty @ 2.68/5 in the 17:05 at Cartmel

No. 2 The Grey Monty (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.84 Trainer: John McConnell, Ireland

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 108

I was struggling to dig out a bet on the Flat today, especially as Newmarket has proved infuriating this term with ground, draw and messy races, so I am sticking with Cartmel again and I am hoping it's a fairly straightforward task for John McConnell's The Grey Monty 2.68/5 on her chase debut.

She has improved in two runs over hurdles at Sligo coming into this, and perhaps improved for the decent ground - which she will get today.

Her 2m5f at Sligo last time saw her make the running, and she was sandwiched in between a rare Norman Lee runner who had some consistency and a Noel Meade hurdler with previous experience.

McConnell has wasted no time in not only stepping her up in trip today to 3m2f, but also over fences for her chase debut. She would also be one of the more expensive runners at Cartmel today as her owner Caroline Ahearn paid 95,000 for her at the Cheltenham Sales.

McConnell is an infrequent visitor to the track but he has struck with two winners from six runners in the last five years with a Cartmel strike-rate of 33%.

August winners:

Vino Victrix 7/1 Win and Place

Larry Looby 2/1 Won

Autumn Festival 4/5 Won

Alma Libre 7/1 Placed

Queen Fleur 17/2 DH Win and Place

Prince Of Pillo 5/2 Won

Seeking Gold 5/4 Won

See The Sea 5/1 Won

Tarrabb 5/2 Won

Anmaat 9/2 Won

Tyrone's Poppy 11/4 Won