Elmos Fire to take the rise in weights with ease

Back Elmos Fire @ 4.84/1 in the 18:40 at Roscommon

No. 11 (11) Elmos Fire (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Andrew Kinirons, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 77

Australian Angel delivered for a welcome winner yesterday, although Splendent wasn't quite up to his name as he finished second in the 20/1 double. The second 1-2 for the column in the space of a week.

Tuesday's ground at Roscommon had some yielding at the time of writing, and I hope it stays that way for the likeable Elmos Fire following his career best runaway Listowel Maiden win by 3L.

He's another good advert for Ballyhinch resident stallion New Bay, who is getting some fair horses. Not a surprise I guess now his stud fee is up to nearly 40,000 euros.

The 3yo gained his breakthrough win with a pleasing performance - especially with the way he skated around the bend turning for home. His attitude looked solid too as the eventual second came with a challenge but he picked up again with quite an extravagant way of moving.

Elmos Fire finished second with front-running tactics on his previous start, and there's lots of scope in not only going up in distance to 1m2f today, but also from his mark of 77.

I'd like to think he's named after Elmo Putney - one of the great comedy characters from 80s series Brush Strokes, but I suspect it's something slightly more cerebral to do with weather changes.

Keane as mustard on a Meade runner

Back Royal Romeo @ 2.56/4 in the 20:10 at Roscommon

No. 5 (10) Royal Romeo (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

I don't think we'll get too much more juice out of the 6/4 price for Noel Meade's Royal Romeo, and while there are plenty of runners in the 1m4f Maiden to close the card, it looks a race with little depth.

Meade has increasingly turned to the Flat much like Alan King has in the last few years, and I like the idea of Royal Romeo switching from bumpers to the level.

Indeed, that bumper form is worth a mention as he ran second to the next big thing American Mike. He may have been beaten by 7L, but he travelled well and didn't look short of pace. Not as fast as Alfie Tupper, but he isn't slow.

He then dead-heated on his subsequent start with a previous 12L PTP winner, although the style was in contrast to his debut as he hit 80.079/1 in the run and had to work. His trainer stated that he could be the type that doesn't want to hit the front too soon, but he has fair ability.

The pedigree is a fascinating one too; out of the Godolphin great Mamool and a dam called Mariah Mooney - who is by the legendary biter Moonax.

Champion jockey Colin Keane rides and has a healthy near-20% strike-rate in the last five seasons.

June single bet winners

Prince Dundee 5/2 Won

Blackrod 8/1 Placed

Royal Scotsman 9/1 Placed

Mooneista 10/1 Placed

Zaccerela 15/2 Placed

One World 3/1 Won

All Lies Ahead 7/1 Placed

Magical Morning 5/1 Won

Palm Lily 9/4 Won

May single bet winners

Australian Angel 4/1 Won

Sole Pretender Evens Won

Clear The Runway 6/4 Won

Rich Belief 3/1 Won

Exit To Where 9/4 Won

Boardman 9/4 Won

Sea La Rosa 11/4 Won

Quickthorn 4/1 Won

Alpine Sierra 15/8 Won

Secret Shadow 9/2 Placed

Mooneista 13/2 Placed

Lionel 3/1 Won

Sea Silk Road 13/8 Won

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed

Haizoom 10/1 Won and Placed

Sea Silk Road 8/1 Won

Brotherly Company 17/2 Won