Make hay with Fitri's Splendent on seasonal debut

Back Splendent @ 3.55/2 in the 18:45 at Windsor

No. 6 (5) Splendent (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 83

Building Bridges ran a fair race in third for the column yesterday at a BSP of 12.24, but it was Ben Haslam that starred with a treble at Cartmel, and it was he who took away all the sticky toffee pudding.

Monday sees Windsor three-day June Festival wind down with the UK's Number 1 Pink tribute act Vicky Jackson.

And the pink silks of Splendent not only represents a very clumsy link, but represents Splendent in the Fitry Hay colours.

Not many on the card tonight have ran against Coroebus, but he did on his debut last season and shaped more than adequately. Saga was second in that incidentally.

His subsequent two starts soon after were both interesting at Goodwood and Haydock, finishing just over 1L behind the smart Magisterial at Haydock.

The win came in November at Newcastle, over a trip of 1m2f that he'd been crying out for, and he delivered a smooth performance without some of the keenness from his earlier races to beat Voodoo Queen off a fast pace.

He should stay further, but he looks a strong stayer over 1m2f and as the only 3yo in the race receiving lumps of weight from the small field, he looks the one with a progressive profile from his 83 mark. Hopefully he is fit enough to do himself justice for his belated seasonal debut.

Angel can delight her fans and start better at Windsor

Back Australian Angel @ 5.04/1 in the 19:15 at Windsor

No. 6 (8) Australian Angel SBK 15/4 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Callum Hutchinson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 68

The 19:15 at Windsor holds a couple of fillies that will be on the radars of in-running players and those who like to use a higher order with "Keep Bets" in the hope of trading at bigger odds in the run.

That is likely with the pair Thanks Monica and Australian Angel.

The former has Rob Hornby on, and she looks quite hard work in a race and not the quickest either. While Australian Angel completely blew the beginning last time at Leicester, but she looks more attractive as the win bet.

While there's a case of "caveat emptor" following that tardy beginning, her profile previously suggested "1m4f filly". She had previously shaped quite well at Windsor earlier in the season when finishing fourth in a maiden - downed by 11L. Steady pace and 1m2f trip were factors against her at a massive 66/1.

Upped to 1m4f on her next run, she was every inch a stayer and hit 100.099/1 in-play to secure a win on handicap debut at Newbury and needed all of the trip. That looks a reasonable piece of form with a two subsequent 80 rated runners coming out of it.

A big line has to be drawn through her latest aberration in the Midlands, but she is unexposed and hails from a good staying family through Ascot Gold Cup winner Order Of St George.