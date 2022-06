Jones and Moffatt can maintain their strike-rate with Dressed

Back Dressedforsuccess @ 3.55/2 in the 15:55 at Cartmel

No. 5 Dressedforsuccess SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: James Moffatt

Jockey: Charlotte Jones

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 129

Charlotte Jones is the leading rider at Cartmel this season with 7-14 at 50% and four of those wins are thanks to the remarkable Dressedforsuccess - who just keeps winning here. He also provided Jones with her first win over fences last season.

He collected win number four on the spin last time over further, and he was worth more than the bare margin of victory considering it was his first start of the season off a break of 271 days. David Pipe's Romain De Senam was aggressive in that from the front, but Dressedforsuccess made up the ground well down the far side and took the fences on the final circuit over that side really well - including one quick jump at the water.

I don't see the drop back down in trip as a negative and he's the sort of horse that can idle in a finish, giving the impression there is still a bit more left.

James Moffatt recently brought up his half century of Cartmel winners, and Dressedforsuccess can play his part again with another win.

The likeable Peregrine Run is also worth an honourable mention, as at the age of 12 he produced a great run in the Mayo National last term at Ballinrobe. Although at his veteran stage and off a tough mark, he might not have the younger legs. However, age was no barrier to Paul McCartney last night - who was still going strong on the Pyramid Stage well into the night. Although Peregrine Run's back catalogue isn't quite as impressive.

Bridges can build the base for another win

Back Building Bridges @ 9.08/1 in the 16:30 at Cartmel

No. 4 Building Bridges SBK 9/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Gary McGill, Ireland

Jockey: Mr O. McGill

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 113

There's no grumbling with the standard of racing this Sunday, and there's an excellent playlist from Cartmel, Uttoxeter and the Curragh with some Premier Handicaps at the Irish meeting for each-way players.

But Building Bridges is amongst a strong contingent from Ireland who fancy their chances in the 16:30, and he's a fascinating contender judged on an easy win at Downpatrick in May.

He scooted in by 5L from the front and scored off a mark of 99 with Oran McGill using a change of tactics that worked a treat.

A previous keen-goer, his over-enthusiastic nature got the better of him last time, again at Downpatrick when he pressed for home far too soon and was picked off.

The 6yo looks best at today's trip and can get the better of his fellow Irish trainers Noel Kelly, Stuart Crawford and Shark Hanlon.

June single bet winners

Prince Dundee 5/2 Won

Blackrod 8/1 Placed

Royal Scotsman 9/1 Placed

Mooneista 10/1 Placed

Zaccerela 15/2 Placed

One World 3/1 Won

All Lies Ahead 7/1 Placed

Magical Morning 5/1 Won

Palm Lily 9/4 Won

May single bet winners

Sole Pretender Evens Won

Clear The Runway 6/4 Won

Rich Belief 3/1 Won

Exit To Where 9/4 Won

Boardman 9/4 Won

Sea La Rosa 11/4 Won

Quickthorn 4/1 Won

Alpine Sierra 15/8 Won

Secret Shadow 9/2 Placed

Mooneista 13/2 Placed

Lionel 3/1 Won

Sea Silk Road 13/8 Won

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed

Haizoom 10/1 Won and Placed

Sea Silk Road 8/1 Won

Brotherly Company 17/2 Won