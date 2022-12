Sounds Russian a fine second yesterday

Limerick's feature Tuesday's first leg

Today's two Irish selections pay out 8/1 on the Sportsbook multiple

Kalanisi to star in Dorans Pride

Second and third yesterday for the two selections, and Sounds Russian was beaten at 1.21/5 in-play in the Wetherby Rowland Meyrick. Denied by Into Overdrive, the pair are two smashing northern chasers and still both improving. Galahad Threapwood was probably given a little too much to do, and we were right to take on favourite Brentford Hope, who continues to be vastly overrated and overpriced.

On with a great Tuesday, and Limerick plays host to a Grade 2 Hurdle for the stayers to headline an excellent card and the race has gone to some quality horses in recent years - including Penhill in 2016.

Kalanisi Star absolutely slammed hot favourite Monbeg Star in a Gowran Park bumper by 16L to announce himself onto the stage, and he followed up with a nice win on hurdling debut (again at Gowran) where he beat an odds-on Willie Mullins mare Pink In The Park - with the pair 18L clear. He took it up over the far side three from home with a fine jump, although he did make a hash of the last with a flat-footed effort, but he picked up again.

He has been underrated in both of his starts to date but that Bumper race that he won has thrown up some high-quality horses in the past and it's fascinating to see his trainer Oliver McKiernan wasting little time with a novice over 2m, and he's jumping up to this staying trip with a rise in class.

He does hold an entry in the Slaney Novice (Grade 1) next month over shorter, but he should stay and given that he handles heavy ground very well, I'll back him today.

Grangeclare followers looking for a form boost

Tucked away in the Limerick 14:04 2m4f Mares Maiden Hurdle is a horse called Kudasheva, but followers of Grangeclare West might be familiar with her as she finished third behind the current Albert Bartlett 5/1 favourite at Navan last month.

It was a tough introduction against a seriously high-class horse, and the race looked to have plenty of depth with some fine pedigrees. Indeed, Grangeclare West was sent off 2/1 favourite and Kudasheva at 100/30, which considering how good the winner was, says something about what was expected from Henry de Bromhead's runner.

I've outlined previously that the yard are starting to unleash some serious horses in December, and Kudasheva cost 370K at last March's Cheltenham Sales and her dam is a half-sister to the brilliant Gold Cup winner Don Cossack.

These mares races might be high on numbers, but they are winnable and she's a fascinating runner for the afternoon. She's not a huge price at 13/8, but doubling up we can get 8/1 in our Sportsbook multiple.