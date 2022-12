Alan picked out a BSP 29.0 winner last time

Keen on Sounds Russian at Wetherby

Today's two Boxing Day selections pay out 47/1 on the Sportsbook multiple

Russian sounds like a winner

Back Sounds Russian @ 7.06/1 in the 13:35 at Wetherby

No. 3 Sounds Russian (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9 Trainer: Ruth Jefferson

Jockey: Callum Bewley

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 157

My last Daily Racing Multiple column before Xmas kicked off with Hurricane Highway winning as the first leg of a double for Evan Williams, and a massive drift to a winning BSP of 29.0. What a shame Bold Plan for the yard couldn't follow suit, but we head into Boxing Day with a bit of confidence.

Sounds Russian is a horse I have plenty of time for, and have selected him in today's Daily Racing News column for the Wetherby Rowland Meyrick.

Ruth Jefferson will know what it takes to win the race as her father Malcolm, trained Cape Tribulation, who scored in 2012 and had plenty of class about him. He even ran against my old favourite Tidal Bay.

Sounds Russian impressed me greatly winning in October over 3m2f at Kelso, and done well to evade the early incident with a faller. He travelled nicely in that before an error at the 15th, but his stamina came into play. He beat the 156-rated Aye Right by nearly 5L and deserved a crack at the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree last time, and was rather unfortunate to bump into Gold Cup contender Noble Yeats.

From 157 he is still progressive, and there's enough pace here to ensure a well run event with Top Ville Ben a confirmed front-runner, and a couple that sit right up with the speed. The pace could be key in drawing out his stamina, and while Shan Blue looks well treated, he is short enough at 2/1.

Brentford well treated, but too short

Back Galahad Threepwood @ 6.511/2 in the 15:20 at Wetherby

No. 5 Galahad Threepwood SBK 3/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 111

The second selection at Wetherby for the 0-115 Handicap Hurdle is more to do with Brentford Hope - who looks a poor favourite for his handicap debut from 113, as he's been easily beaten in both starts over hurdles despite finishing second in both.

I prefer Ben Pauling's Galahad Threepwood, who has struggled a bit thus far with decent ground, but he produced a much-improved effort in a Sandown novice last time when the going was softer.

That looked a stronger race than today's, and the selection was beaten and picked off by potentially progressive and unexposed runner for Paul Nicholls in Hugos New Horse, but the pair had put enough distance to the third to make that a reasonable piece of form to this weaker grade.

Different tactics looked to suit him on that occasion with a hold-up ride and Pauling remains in good nick with a strike-rate in the last month of 32%. There's no denying Brentford Hope is superbly well treated on his Flat form, but those Flat days are a thing of the past, and Galahad can put his experience to good use.