Percy can use that famous stamina for a big finish

Back Just Percy @ 6.05/1 in the 16:45 at Wolverhampton

No. 9 (7) Just Percy (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Christine Dunnett

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 46

Harb was another single winner yesterday for the column, and another drifter too out to 9/2.

A couple of the novice races are interesting at Wolverhampton, especially with the Dubawi stats for the Godolphin newcomers today, but they haven't exactly been missed in the market so we'll play a little bigger with Just Percy at 5/1 for the 1m6f stayers' handicap.

Over 1m6f, we have no fears of him not staying, as all Sir Percy offspring get a trip well and he looked in dire need of an out-and-out stamina test with his run at Lingfield over 1m4f in the summer.

He's been in action over 2m of late and is still seeking that elusive first win. He finished a well beaten second at Lingfield again last time by 5L, but he was caught out when the pace increased and the race finishing speed of 115% was far from ideal.

Christine Dunnett's 3yo is limited, but then this is a race full of limited performers at 0-55 level, and his stamina will give him half a chance here if they go flat out.

My friend will be delighted too if a Sir Percy wins, as he called him the worst-ever Derby winner. Most unfair.

Roudemental to take his revenge on George Morland

Back Roudemental @ 4.3100/30 in the 17:45 at Wolverhampton

No. 5 (6) Roudemental (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 80

The best in terms of quality lies at Wolverhampton later this evening with the 17:45 1m Handicap. I've tipped Roudemental in today's Daily Racing News column, and I am of the opinion Wolves could really suit him.

Hugo Palmer's 3yo is one of the unexposed runners in the field, in fact one of two 3yos as the other is Aussie Banker - and both are the top two in the betting. He done well to win a 0-85 at Newcastle in November considering he was a little keen in the early part of the race, but his burst of pace inside the final couple of furlongs settled the contest and he ran the quickest sectional in the field. He wasn't on the best side either away from the stands, so there were plenty of positives to glean from that run.

He does act at Wolverhampton and seems happy going either left or right-handed as he ran placed as a 2yo over 7f here.

He was outstayed by George Morland last time at Southwell but he can gain his revenge over that one today, and his pace early could settle this. With only three starts on the AW and unexposed at the trip, he is the one at 10/3.

December winners: Harb 7/2 Won

Hiddenvalley Lake 5/2 Won

Tarjamah 5/2 Won

Manaafith 7/4 Won

Coolbane Boy 2/1 Won

