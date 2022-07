Haggas' midas touch with Sea The Stars to continue

No. 4 (6) Sea On Time (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.24 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Stevie Donohoe

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Sole Pretender ran a blinder for the column yesterday when finishing second at a massive drifting price of a BSP of 15.0. I didn't expect him to go out three times the odds, and while we managed to get Saint Roi beat, Sole Pretender wasn't quite good enough but I am sure we'll see him at Galway. Tralee Hills was unfortunately a non-runner.

It was very much a good day for William Haggas on Thursday as he picked up four winners at Haydock and Sea On Time could be the classy one to follow at Doncaster.

Like clockwork from Sea The Stars, she very much enjoyed the step up to 1m4f at Haydock to win last time out on decent ground.

It wasn't the fiercest test in terms of pace and time, so she did well to cope with the quickest part at the ninth and tenth furlong - including one sectional at 11.09. She won with a bit in hand on that occasion and I can see Doncaster suiting her today with a long wind-up for her run down the straight.

She holds a Group 2 entry in the Lillie Langtry and can defy the penalty and justify her price.

Dunkirk can do it for the Yorkshire lads

No. 8 (2) The Dunkirk Lads SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 77

My old friend Golden Apollo is on the card at Haydock tonight but it's his stablemate The Dunkirk Lads (in the same ownership too) that gets the nod towards the back-end of the card on Friday.

Tim Easterby's 3yo found a massive chunk of improvement last time out to score at Nottingham by 4L, and it was a very much a return to form to something like his early juvenile runs.

Easterby had tried various trips with him from 7f to 1m, but the key could be sprinting with him and a pace to run at.

The opening couple of furlongs at Nottingham were the quickest on the clock, so his ability to see out 7f from his past proved of great benefit. He had previously shaped well at Chester, and his two best runs were either side of a poor effort at York - but any horse can be forgiven for getting beat in a big field on the Knavesmire.

He isn't ground dependant and while he played up in the stalls at Colwick Park, he was fine in the race and expect to see him come from off the pace. He hit 27.026/1 in-running last time to win and could well be up to defying the 6lb rise.