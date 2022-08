Larry's jumping can pressure Sedgefield rivals



Sedgefield is back, and my favourite punting venue can hopefully see us go closer than the two thirds yesterday. Both ran well and Hurricane Ali traded much shorter than his BSP, but Sheila Nash got taken on for the lead on occasions and didn't see her race out as strongly at Worcester.

Larry Looby was 0-15 over fences heading into June earlier this year, but for some reason, Micky Hammond's 9yo suddenly got the hang of the game and he has reeled off a hat-trick. He heads the double on Wednesday.

He took advantage of a basement mark at Hexham over 3m in June off 72 by a massive margin, and again made the running in his following race at Cartmel upped to 3m2f. The margin of victory for the latter not so impressive, but with 33L lengths back to the third, he was just as good.

The hat-trick last time came in a three-runner race, and his jumping was excellent bar one mistake towards the end. Often he was far more agile and nimble than Game Line and one great leap down the back over the water saw him take out several lengths from his rivals.

Emma Smith-Chaston has struck up a great relationship with the horse and she's 7-49 over the past five seasons at the track, but 1-2 this year at 50%.

Larry Looby has Hexham form, and I like staying form at that track translated to Sedgefield. Trainer Micky Hammond is second in the Sedgefield list of winning-most trainers in the last five seasons and the new 3m3f distance with his jumping should give him a great shout for this.

Cardboard Gangster has come out as a non-runner this morning and he was the nearest rival in the betting and the selection looks tailor-made for this sort of test at Sedgefield especially with his fast jumping, and that could pressure his rivals.

Love the chances of Realms for finale

We don't see too many Frankels at Sedgefield, but Realms Of Love 5.59/2 looks to have a good chance on his handicap debut today in the finale for trainer DJ Jeffreys. Indeed, few would have a better family than him as the Niarchos family bred him.

A Frankel and a Sea The Stars dam isn't shabby, but he only achieved a rating in the 60s on the Flat, and the £21,000 paid for him at the Doncaster Sales last year should see connections get a return on that.

Not many in this field are unexposed, and as one of the 4yos in the line-up, his mark with a drop in grade to 0-105 looks appealing.

He won a Maiden Hurdle at Stratford in June and the hold-up tactics seemed to work well in that, and good ground or quicker should be fine. Indeed, the quicker the better as he won on genuine firm ground on the level.

He got found out slightly in a better grade last time, as Class 3 company proved a little too hot for him at this stage of his career and the progressive Pop The Champagne was too good for him.

The trainer has had a decent early season run with 7-42, although has done much better with his chasers at 30% this term.

The selection may have plenty of weight here on 12st, but a mark of 105 in an easier race than last time should see him go close.

