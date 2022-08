Hurricane can blow his rivals away at Worcester



Back Hurricane Ali @ 4.75 in the 15:00 at Worcester

No. 2 Hurricane Ali (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.8 Trainer: John Mackie

Jockey: Peter Kavanagh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 123

Autumn Festival ran out an easy winner by 9L yesterday to set up the double on Granary Queen who couldn't quite get involved from the back as she usually does. I wish they all won as well as Autumn Festival.

On with Tuesday's all-jumps afternoon and Hurricane Ali is a horse I have had a bit of time for as he has plenty of speed for a hurdler and he takes on Pisgah Pike again following his defeat behind that horse in the Summer Hurdle at Market Rasen last time.

They went a fierce gallop in that, but a smaller field and a more tactical affair today can utilise his acceleration to greater effect.

He's a good ground horse and won at Bangor, Haydock and Aintree earlier in the season - crucially in small fields in two of them.

Peter Kavanagh's 5lb claim will help matters and he's getting a fair bit of weight today from his Market Rasen rival Pisgah Pike.

Trainer John Mackie is 4-14 with his hurdlers this term, with Hurricane Ali providing three of them, and ground is key today for a better showing.

Sheila Nash the horse to follow at Worcester

Back Sheila Nash @ 4.03/1 in the 15:30 at Worcester

No. 1 Sheila Nash (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Harry Whittington

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 101

We will know our fate quickly at Worcester this afternoon as the second selection comes hot on the heels at 15:30 with the in-form Sheila Nash.

She's carrying plenty of weight today but she is bang in-form following two wins at the track and an easy success last time.

The 7yo mare is enjoying the summer ground, and her victory over stayer Kapitaliste last time was a good scalp considering they went a steady early pace.

Her trainer Harry Whittington is on the hot list with 2-3 at 66% and jockey Daryl Jacob had one ride yesterday at Ballinrobe with a win, and one at Worcester last week with Sheila Nash - another winner.

With the horse unbeaten here in two starts, she can go in again.

August winners:

Autumn Festival 4/5 Won

Alma Libre 7/1 Placed

Queen Fleur 17/2 DH Win and Place

Prince Of Pillo 5/2 Won

Seeking Gold 5/4 Won

See The Sea 5/1 Won

Tarrabb 5/2 Won

Anmaat 9/2 Won

Tyrone's Poppy 11/4 Won