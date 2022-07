The Charmer seeks out opening win on second Brighton visit

Back The Charmer @ 7.513/2 in the 19:40 at Brighton

No. 9 (3) The Charmer (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Mike Murphy & Michael Keady

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: -



Both selections didn't run too badly at Ripon for last night's column with Bicep and Menai Bridge both hitting fourth, and with Tuesday's collective both running in each-way races with three places, we have the prices for an each-way double at Brighton for this evening, starting with The Charmer.

The 3yo is a low-level operator, and clearly not as smooth as his namesake played by Nigel Havers - described as devilishly decadent in one review.

His latest effort at Wolverhampton was in today's Classified Stakes band, and while it's foolish to say he was unlucky in a bad race, he didn't get the easiest of trips from the gate, and he paid slightly for sitting too close on the front-runner.

The first three home all finished over the far side, yet The Charmer was very wide and was caught in the wrong part of the track. His sectional times indicated he wasn't slowing down to a halt, so he is worth another chance.

His head carriage can be awkward, but Brighton is renowned for suiting tricky customers, and he has a good draw to carry out his forward tactics under Marco Ghiani - who has 11 winners at the venue from the last five seasons, and this the selection's second attempt at Brighton.

Moon could finally have her day in the sun

Back Sapphire's Moon @ 13.012/1 in the 20:40 at Brighton

No. 9 (5) Sapphire's Moon SBK 16/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: George Downing

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 52

With nine runners in the finale at Brighton, I'm going each-way with Sapphire's Moon, who deserves one more chance now she has dropped down to her lowest ever mark of 52. And the mark has been tumbling like a set of dice.

However, she's had excuses in her three starts this season and her latest run at Windsor saw her completely marooned out wide under Luke Morris and due to the size of the field with 14 runners, she could never gain an inside position. Four of the first five in the race were positioned handy, so it was a thankless task.

Previously I thought she had a chance over CD but she was keen and failed to settle on ground that went against her too. I don't see her as a soft ground horse.

If she can settle finally, and not blow the start, a better draw on quick ground this evening could see her take advantage of her 52 mark. She did make the running at Kempton last season under Ray Dawson from 60, and George Downing takes over for the first time charged with potentially switching tactics.

Downing has ridden three winners from 12 this term at the track and has a 43% placed rate when riding for Tony Carroll at Brighton, so she makes the each-way list.