Hills seeks the gold with 50% record at Ripon

Back Menai Bridge @ 5.59/2 in the 19:45 at Ripon

No. 3 (3) Menai Bridge SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 86

It's off to the garden racecourse Ripon for Monday night and a reasonably interesting card. There's a hot favourite in Glam De Vega running at a price of 1/2, and even the search for a winner isn't going to take me towards that odds-on number.

Neither Tim Easterby, for once, even though his Myristica is the market leader for the 19:45 1m2f Handicap. I am with the Charlie Hills-trained Menai Bridge, who can translate some of his useful form from the all-weather today.

His handicap form out of Lingfield last time looks decent considering he was second to Saeed bin Suroor's Big Meeting - a horse who had previously gagged up by 5L at Chelmsford.

The third Aeonian has also boosted the form since with a good run off a mark of 92 in a handicap at Newmarket.

The 4yo has a very healthy win-rate on the all-weather and is near-unbeatable at Lingfield over 1m2f, so it bodes well for a sharp track like Ripon today.

Charlie Hills has had two runners at the Yorkshire circuit this term, and one has scored, so I am hoping Hills can maintain and better that 50% strike-rate.

Tuer's Bicep has the speed he needs

Back Bicep @ 5.59/2 in the 20:45 at Ripon

No. 3 (4) Bicep (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 68

The best hopefully comes in the last, and not in last with Bicep in the 20:45. He represents a reasonable bet at the price of 5.59/2 considering he had legitimate excuses last time.

He ran over 6f at Doncaster last time in 0-70 company on lively ground and looked to have done too much in the early part of the race from the front. He was also hampered late on with not much room to play with. Donny's long straight perhaps was not totally ideal, as he looks to have enough pace for 5f, and Doncaster can take a bit of getting.

The selection previously ran well over CD in May behind the improving Nigel Tinkler filly Woodland's Charm, who has since placed at Goodwood and won at Windsor of a mark in the mid-60s. Bicep isn't off a bad mark himself on his previous form with Archie Watson.

He did hit 1.321/3 in-running recently at Ripon, and his draw in 4 is just about okay in a small field and should have enough speed to grab the all important rail ahead of those drawn higher.